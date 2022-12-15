Cayuga County-area cancellations, closings for Friday, Dec. 16

The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area:
SCHOOLS
Cayuga Community College - Auburn and Fulton campuses closed Friday
Moravia Central School District - School cancelled Friday
Skaneateles Central School District - School cancelled Friday
LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS
Cornell Cooperative Extension, Cayuga County - Closed Friday
Moravia Powers Library - Closed Friday
HOW TO REPORT A CANCELLATION OR CLOSING
Email citizennews@lee.net with information about your organization's cancellation or closing.