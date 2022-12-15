 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area cancellations, closings for Friday, Dec. 16

Snow shovel
The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area: 

SCHOOLS

Cayuga Community College - Auburn and Fulton campuses closed Friday

Moravia Central School District - School cancelled Friday

Skaneateles Central School District - School cancelled Friday

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Cornell Cooperative Extension, Cayuga County - Closed Friday

Moravia Powers Library - Closed Friday

HOW TO REPORT A CANCELLATION OR CLOSING

Email citizennews@lee.net with information about your organization's cancellation or closing.

