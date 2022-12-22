Cayuga County-area cancellations, closings for Friday, Dec. 23

The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area for Friday, Dec. 23, when severe weather is expected to reach the region:
SCHOOLS
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES - Closed, daycare closed
Hannibal Central School District - Closed
Moravia Central School District - Closed; fitness center closed
Port Byron Central School District - Closed; fitness center closed
Red Creek Central School District - Closed
Southern Cayuga Central School District - Closed
Union Springs Central School District - Closed
LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS
Cayuga County WIC - Closing at noon
Cayuga County office - Closing at noon
Schweinfurth Art Center - Closed
Seymour Library - Closed
HOW TO REPORT A CANCELLATION OR CLOSING
Email citizennews@lee.net with information about your organization's cancellation or closing.