 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Citizen is partnering with Cayuga Community College who is sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Cayuga County-area cancellations, closings for Friday, Dec. 23

  • 0
Snow shovel
Deposit Photos

The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area for Friday, Dec. 23, when severe weather is expected to reach the region: 

SCHOOLS

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES - Closed, daycare closed

Hannibal Central School District - Closed

Moravia Central School District - Closed; fitness center closed

Port Byron Central School District - Closed; fitness center closed

Red Creek Central School District - Closed

Southern Cayuga Central School District - Closed

Union Springs Central School District - Closed

People are also reading…

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Cayuga County WIC - Closing at noon

Cayuga County office - Closing at noon

Schweinfurth Art Center - Closed

Seymour Library - Closed

HOW TO REPORT A CANCELLATION OR CLOSING

Email citizennews@lee.net with information about your organization's cancellation or closing.

While it’s best to stay off the road, if you have to drive in snow, you need to know what to do to stay safe.
0 Comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried extradited to face charges in the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News