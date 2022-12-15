Cayuga County-area cancellations, closings for Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16

The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area:
SCHOOLS
Auburn Enlarged City School District - No afterschool or evening activities
Cato-Meridian Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities
Cayuga Community College - Auburn and Fulton campuses closing at 5 p.m.; both campuses closed Friday
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES - No afterschool or evening activities, including adult education; board meeting cancelled
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities
Marcellus Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities
Moravia Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities, fitness center closed; school cancelled Friday
Port Byron Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities
Red Creek Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities
Skaneateles Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities Thursday; school cancelled Friday
Southern Cayuga Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities
Union Springs Central School District - No afterschool activities; high school concert rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20; fitness room closed
Weedsport Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities
LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS
Purple Lancers - Bingo at Fingerlakes Mall cancelled
St. Alphonsus Church - Rosary and 5:15 p.m. mass cancelled
Moravia Powers Library - Closed Friday
Weedsport Free Library - Closing at 5 p.m.
Booker T. Washington Community Center - Afterschool programs and open gym cancelled
Seymour Library - Board of governance meeting cancelled
HOW TO REPORT A CANCELLATION OR CLOSING
Email citizennews@lee.net with information about your organization's cancellation or closing.