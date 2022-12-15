 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area cancellations, closings for Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16

Snow shovel
The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area: 

SCHOOLS

Auburn Enlarged City School District - No afterschool or evening activities

Cato-Meridian Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities

Cayuga Community College - Auburn and Fulton campuses closing at 5 p.m.; both campuses closed Friday

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES - No afterschool or evening activities, including adult education; board meeting cancelled

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities

Marcellus Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities

Moravia Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities, fitness center closed; school cancelled Friday

Port Byron Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities

Red Creek Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities

Skaneateles Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities Thursday; school cancelled Friday

Southern Cayuga Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities

Union Springs Central School District - No afterschool activities; high school concert rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20; fitness room closed

Weedsport Central School District - No afterschool or evening activities

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Purple Lancers - Bingo at Fingerlakes Mall cancelled

St. Alphonsus Church - Rosary and 5:15 p.m. mass cancelled

Moravia Powers Library - Closed Friday

Weedsport Free Library - Closing at 5 p.m.

Booker T. Washington Community Center - Afterschool programs and open gym cancelled

Seymour Library - Board of governance meeting cancelled

HOW TO REPORT A CANCELLATION OR CLOSING

Email citizennews@lee.net with information about your organization's cancellation or closing.

