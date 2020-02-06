You are the owner of this article.
Cayuga County-area closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 6
Cayuga County-area closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 6

B44BBA77-DA71-4492-8E64-266E53C5D948.jpeg

The following closings and delays have been reported:

Cayuga Community College Fulton campus: Opening 11 a.m.

Hannibal schools: Closed

Southern Cayuga schools: Two-hour delay

