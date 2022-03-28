 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story alert

Cayuga County-area closings and delays

  • 0
89B569AA-5D7F-4097-B6EC-834E1EBB49B9.jpeg

The following Cayuga County-area closings and delays have been reported for Monday, March 28:

Auburn schools: Two-hour delay

Calvary Food Pantry: Closed

Cato-Meridian schools: Two-hour delay

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: Two-hour delay

E. John Gavras Pre-schoo: Two-hour delay

Jordan-Elbridge schools: Closed

Marcellus schools: Closed

Port Byron schools: Closed

Skaneateles schools: Closed

SCAT Van: Closed

Union Springs schools: Two-hour delay

Weedsport schools: Closed

0 Comments
0
1
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars; 'CODA' makes history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News