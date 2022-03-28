The following Cayuga County-area closings and delays have been reported for Monday, March 28:
Auburn schools: Two-hour delay
Calvary Food Pantry: Closed
Cato-Meridian schools: Two-hour delay
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: Two-hour delay
E. John Gavras Pre-schoo: Two-hour delay
Jordan-Elbridge schools: Closed
Marcellus schools: Closed
Port Byron schools: Closed
Skaneateles schools: Closed
SCAT Van: Closed
Union Springs schools: Two-hour delay
Weedsport schools: Closed
