Cayuga County-area closings and delays
Cayuga County-area closings and delays

  • Updated
The following closings and delays have been reported for Wednesday, Feb. 3:

Auburn Public Theater: Closed

Auburn schools: Closed

Booker T. Washington Community Center: Closed

Calvary Food Pantry: Closed

CAP Cayuga/Seneca: All programs closed

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition program: Closed (Program participants are encouraged to use the shelf-stable food that was provided to them.)

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: Closed

Creative Minds Montessori: Closed 

E. John Gavras Center pre-school: Closed

Hannibal schools: Two-hour delay

Jordan-Elbridge schools: Switched to remote learning

Marcellus schools: Switched to remote learning 

Port Byron schools: Closed

Red Creek schools: Closed 

Skaneateles Early Childhood Center: Closed

Skaneateles schools: Closed

SCAT Van: Closed

Southern Cayuga schools: Closed

Tyburn Academy: Closed

Union Springs schools: Closed

Weedsport schools: Closed

Wells College: Two-hour delay

