Cayuga County-area closings and delays

The following closings and delays have been reported for Wednesday, Feb. 3:
Auburn Public Theater: Closed
Auburn schools: Closed
Booker T. Washington Community Center: Closed
Calvary Food Pantry: Closed
CAP Cayuga/Seneca: All programs closed
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition program: Closed (Program participants are encouraged to use the shelf-stable food that was provided to them.)
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: Closed
Creative Minds Montessori: Closed
E. John Gavras Center pre-school: Closed
Hannibal schools: Two-hour delay
Jordan-Elbridge schools: Switched to remote learning
Marcellus schools: Switched to remote learning
Port Byron schools: Closed
Red Creek schools: Closed
Skaneateles Early Childhood Center: Closed
Skaneateles schools: Closed
SCAT Van: Closed
Southern Cayuga schools: Closed
Tyburn Academy: Closed
Union Springs schools: Closed
Weedsport schools: Closed
Wells College: Two-hour delay