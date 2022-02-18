Cayuga County-area closings and delays

The following delays and closings have been reported for Friday, Feb. 18:
Cato-Meridian schools: Two-hour delay
Hannibal schools Two-hour delay
Port Byron schools: One-hour delay
Weedsport schools: One-hour delay
