Cayuga County-area closings, cancellations and delays
Cayuga County-area closings, cancellations and delays

  • Updated
Snow shovel
Deposit Photos

The following weather-related closings, cancellations and delays have been reported for the Cayuga County area:

Auburn schools: Closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

Cato-Meridian schools: Switching to remote learning for Tuesday, Feb. 2

Cayuga Community College: Courses and services on Auburn campus will only be available virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Campus is closed to students, and employees are encouraged to work virtually from home. Students and employees should reschedule COVID-19 tests for later this week.

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: Closed, Tuesday, Feb. 2

CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Head Start Site II closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

Chemung Canal Trust Co.: All locations closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

Moravia schools: Switching to remote learning for Tuesday, Feb. 2

Port Byron schools: Closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

Skaneateles: Closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

Skaneateles Library: Closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

Southern Cayuga schools: Closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

Union Springs schools: Closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

Weedsport schools: Closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

