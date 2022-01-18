 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area closings, cancellations and delays

  • Updated
The following closings, cancellations and delays have been reported for Tuesday, Jan. 18:

Auburn schools: Two-hour delay

Creative Minds Montessori: Two-hour delay

E. John Gavras Pre-School: Two-hour delay

Hazard Library (Poplar Ridge): Story hour cancelled; library opens at 2 p.m.

Peachtown Elementary: Two-hour delay

Powers Library (Moravia): Opening at noon

SCAT Van: Closed

Skaneateles schools: Two-hour delay

Southern Cayuga schools: Two-hour delay

Union Springs schools: Two-hour delay

