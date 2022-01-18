Cayuga County-area closings, cancellations and delays

The following closings, cancellations and delays have been reported for Tuesday, Jan. 18:
Auburn schools: Two-hour delay
Creative Minds Montessori: Two-hour delay
E. John Gavras Pre-School: Two-hour delay
Hazard Library (Poplar Ridge): Story hour cancelled; library opens at 2 p.m.
Peachtown Elementary: Two-hour delay
Powers Library (Moravia): Opening at noon
SCAT Van: Closed
Skaneateles schools: Two-hour delay
Southern Cayuga schools: Two-hour delay
Union Springs schools: Two-hour delay
