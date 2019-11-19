Savannah Dhu, a 3,929-acre conference center and wildlife reserve in Clyde, has been listed for sale by its owner of several years, central New York mall magnate Robert Congel.
The 2500 Noble Road property is listed for $65 million on the website of Sotheby's International Realty. It includes 10 bedrooms, and 10 full and four partial bathrooms. The interior of the complex is more than 25,000 square feet.
According to the listing, Savannah Dhu contains a conference center that can accommodate hundreds, barns with livestock, organic gardens, greenhouses, and several residences and outbuildings. It was designed by Ramsgard Architectural Design, of Skaneateles.
"Relax, hike, hunt, fish or marvel at the beauty of nature. Richness and fulfillment in life, well-being, and meaning are all found at Savannah Dhu, a place you must experience in person to understand," the listing says.
According to Syracuse.com, Congel frequently held meetings at Savannah Dhu during the planning stages of Destiny USA in the mid-2000s. Congel, 84, owns the Syracuse mall along with 15 others in the Northeast through Pyramid Companies, which he founded in 1970. Pyramid also opened Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn in 1980.