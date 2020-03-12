Cayuga County-area coronavirus-related closures and cancellations

The following is a list of closures, postponements and cancellations in the Cayuga County area due to the coronavirus pandemic:

• The state Department of Labor wage board hearing for farm laborers in New York state, scheduled for March 13 at Onondaga Community College, has been postponed. For more information, visit labor.ny.gov.

• Gretchen's Confections and Cafe in downtown Auburn is closed for at least the next few days. For more information, visit facebook.com/gretchocolates.

• The March 13 concert by Professor Louie & The Crowmatix at Auburn Public Theater has been postponed to Aug. 15. Also, "That Comedy Show" at Auburn Public Theater has been postponed to a date to be determined. For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• As of March 19, classes at Cayuga Community College in Auburn will shift to distance learning. For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.