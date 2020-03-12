Cayuga County-area coronavirus-related closures and cancellations

The following is a list of closures, postponements and cancellations in the Cayuga County area due to the coronavirus pandemic:
• The state Department of Labor wage board hearing for farm laborers in New York state, scheduled for March 13 at Onondaga Community College, has been postponed. For more information, visit labor.ny.gov.
• Gretchen's Confections and Cafe in downtown Auburn is closed for at least the next few days. For more information, visit facebook.com/gretchocolates.
• The March 13 concert by Professor Louie & The Crowmatix at Auburn Public Theater has been postponed to Aug. 15. Also, "That Comedy Show" at Auburn Public Theater has been postponed to a date to be determined. For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
• As of March 19, classes at Cayuga Community College in Auburn will shift to distance learning. For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.
• The Friends of Hospice Thrift Shop & Boutique inside Willard Memorial Chapel has cancelled its March 21 Early Spring Sale, and will be closed through at least the end of April. For more information, call (315) 255-2733.
• Spring break for students of Wells College in Aurora has been extended a week, and classes will resume Monday, March 23. For more information, visit wells.edu.
• The United Way of Cayuga County's 27th annual Tim Morrison Miniature Golf Tournament, scheduled for March 25 at the Auburn Holiday Inn, has been postponed. For more information, call (315) 253-9741.
This list will be updated regularly. Have a closure or cancellation to report? Please email citizennews@lee.net or call (315) 253-5311.