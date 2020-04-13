Cayuga County-area coronavirus-related closures, cancellations, meeting/event updates

Below is our list of closures, postponements, cancellations and other changes in the Cayuga County area due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools
• All school districts within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region (Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia, Port Byron, Skaneateles, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs, Weedsport) and private schools within Cayuga County are closed through April 29
• Classes at Cayuga Community College in Auburn have shifted to distance learning. Commencement in May has been canceled. The CCC Child Care Center at 81 Wall St. has also suspended operations. The college's Auburn and Fulton campuses are closed until further notice. For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.
• Wells College in Aurora has implemented distance learning. The on-campus residential living program is suspended. For more information, visit wells.edu.
• The Auburn location of SUNY Empire State College on the Cayuga Community College campus has suspended on-site academic work and administrative work. All coursework has been transferred to remote and online learning modalities until April 23.
Youth and recreation
• The Auburn and Skaneateles YMCA has canceled all programs, and both facilities are closed indefinitely. Call (315) 253-5304 for information on membership fees.
• Champions for Life Sports Center in Sennett is closed. For more information, including updates, visit championsforlife.org or call (315) 252-9305.
• Open gym on Sundays at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn is canceled until further notice. For more information, call (315) 253-3207.
• The ABC Cayuga Play Space in Auburn will be closed through Tuesday, April 14. Check the Play Space's social media pages for tools and resources to help continue learning through play at home. For more information, visit playspaceabc.com.
• The preschool at the E. John Gavras Center in Auburn is suspending all educational activities, and no classes will be held. Day care services will continue, including services for families with parents or guardians working in essential industries. For more information, visit gavrascenter.com.
• MASH Camp at Auburn Community Hospital has been rescheduled from April 8 and 9 to July 2 and 23. For more information, visit cnyahec.org.
Government
• All playgrounds, athletic fields and courts in Cayuga County are closed for use, per emergency order of the Cayuga County Legislature chair and acting county administrator.
• Cayuga County offices are closed to in-person visits. County offices are attempting to provide as many services as possible online or by phone. For more information, visit cayugacounty.us or call the county coronavirus hotline at (315) 253-1355.
• Auburn City Hall is closed to the public. For general questions on city services, or more information on how to contact specific departments by phone or email, visit auburnny.gov or call (315) 252-2555.
• Effective immediately, the lobby of the Auburn Police Department is the only area of the building open to the public. An officer will be present in the command center to take questions and complaints, as always. For more information, visit auburnny.gov/police-department.
• The town of Owasco office is closed to the public. The office will remain fully staffed and will conduct all business via phone, mail and email. The public can reach town officials at (315) 253-9021, tflaherty@owascony.gov or the individual email addresses on the town website, or fax at (315) 253-2683. For after-hour town emergencies, call (315) 255-6094. Watch for updates at owascony.gov.
• The town of Sennett office is closed to the public. The office will remain fully staffed and will conduct all business through phone, mail and email. Town officials can be reached through the directory at (315) 253-3712, or by email at the addresses listed on cayugacounty.us/848/sennett-town. For more information, email supervisor@sennettny.org or fax (315) 253-7739.
• The town of Brutus office is closed to the public. It will be staffed to conduct business by phone, mail and email. The office can be reached at (315) 834-9398, townofbrutus@centralny.twcbc.com or townofbrutus.org.
• The village of Weedsport is closed to the public. Staff will conduct business by phone, mail, email. The office can reached at (315) 834-6634, vweedsport@villageofweedsport.org or villageofweedsport.org.
• The town of Ledyard is closed to the public. All business will be conducted via phone, mail and email. Town officials can be reached by directory at (315) 364-5707 or by email at townofledyard@outlook.com. Updates can be found on townofledyard.com.
• The town of Mentz office is closed to the public until further notice. Business will be conducted by phone at (315) 776-8692, fax at (315) 776-8535 or email to townofmentz@tds.net.
• The village of Aurora office is closed until further notice. Office staff are working alternate hours/days and are available by phone or email. Individual appointments may be requested, as needed. Call the office at (315) 364-7293 for the availability of the code enforcement officer.
• The town of Throop will remain closed until further notice. The town clerk will be available via phone at (315) 252-7373 Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check town website and Facebook page for updates. Building permit applications can be downloaded on our website https://www.cayugacounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/4086/Application-for-a-Building-Permit-Not-a-Permit-PDF.
• The town of Niles offices are closed. Contact information for town is Tina Weed, town clerk, or Patty Podolak, deputy town clerk, nilesclerk@verizon.net, 5923 New Hope Road, Moravia, NY 13118 or (315) 497-0066.
• Offices of the town of Fleming will be closed to the public until further notice. Town government will remain staffed with limited hours and will conduct all business via phone, email, fax and regular mail. There is also a dropbox picked up daily. The town highway department will also be working with limited staff but still available via phone. Fleming Town Court will be closed until Tuesday, May 5. Problems or questions, leave a message at (315) 252-1204.
• All non-essential functions of the Cayuga County and town court system are suspended for at least six to eight weeks.
• All local Social Security offices are closed to the public. Online services remain at socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. For more information, or if you cannot complete your Social Security business online, call 1-800-772-1213.
Services
• Auburn Community Hospital has implemented a restricted patient visitor policy. Visitors are subject to the hospital's discretion. If permitted, they will be limited to one healthy individual 18 or older who is approved by a hospital clinical provider and passes a health screening. All visitors will be required to sign in and out and will be issued an ID bracelet. Outpatient visitors must also complete a screening. One healthy adult may accompany patients undergoing procedures and wait in the day surgery area, but it is recommended they leave contact information for when the patient is ready for discharge. All emergency room visitors are also required to complete a screening, and visitors (healthy adults only) must remain in the patient room. For hospital employees, badge access will be necessary.
• The Cayuga County Mental Health Clinic is open, but until further notice, all appointments for current and new clients will be conducted over the phone. For more information, call (315) 253-0341.
• Cayuga Counseling Services is suspending all home visits and face-to-face contact until further notice. All behavioral health, case management, care management, supervision, crisis and support services are being provided through the use of a HIPAA-compliant telehealth method of delivery. For more information, call (315) 253-9795.
• The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and Cayuga Economic Development Agency at 2 State St., Auburn, are closed to the public. Staff are working remotely to provide assistance to the county business community. For more information, call (315) 252-7291 or visit cayugacountychamber.com or cayugaeda.org.
• Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County's office is closed to the public, and all meetings or programs are postponed or canceled through April 14. For more information, email cayuga@cornell.edu or call (315) 255-1183.
• Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County is suspending tutoring sessions until April 13, and the organization's office is closed to the public.
• Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is closing its Early Head Start and Head Start programs through Tuesday, April 14. The CAP Closet is also closed until further notice. For more information, call (315) 255-1703.
• Peers in Cayuga County is canceling all of its support groups until further notice, and its office will be closed this week.
• The Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attack Support Group that meets twice a month at Auburn Community Hospital is no longer meeting until further notice.
• Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter has moved its free education programs from in-person gatherings to an online meeting system, and its support groups to telephone or online meeting systems. Staff- and peer-led groups will meet at their regularly scheduled times. To register for an education program and/or receive instructions for how to join any of the sessions, call (315) 472-4201 extension 228.
Businesses
• All restaurants and bars in New York can remain open for takeout and delivery only. All movie theaters, gyms, casinos, indoors malls, amusement parks, bowling alleys, hair and nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors are closed. Remaining businesses classified as "non-essential" must close and/or allow all employees to work remotely.
• Fingerlakes Mall is closed, and all events there are canceled or postponed until further notice. Customers will still have access to Savannah Bank. Those who get their mail at the mall's post office can access it at the James Street location.
• Indelicato's Meat Market on Columbus Street in Auburn is closed as of Wednesday, April 8, for retail business for the next two weeks or longer.
• Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Skaneateles is suspending all spa operations until further notice, and temporarily closing spa services and spa facilities. Mirbeau inns will remain open. All Mirbeau bistros and restaurants will temporarily close for in-person dining, but a limited to-go menu will be available for curbside pickup. For more information, visit mirbeau.com.
• Chemung Canal Trust Co., Community Bank N.A., Tompkins Trust, KeyBank and Five-Star Bank branch offices in the Cayuga County area are closed except for drive-up services.
• The Friends of Hospice Thrift Shop & Boutique inside Willard Memorial Chapel will be closed through at least the end of April. For more information, call (315) 255-2733.
• The St. James' Thrift Shop located in the Masonic Lodge basement at 13 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, will remain closed through the end of April. No donations or consignments will be accepted while shop is closed. For more information, call (315) 685-3705.
Museums, libraries and community institutions
• The Seward House Museum in Auburn is closed until further notice. For more information, visit sewardhouse.org.
• The Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn is closed but continuing operations with Museum in Exile, a new digital program about the history and culture of Cayuga County. For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org.
• The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will be closed until schools in Cayuga County reopen. For more information, call (315) 252-7644.
• Seymour Library in Auburn is closed to the public until further notice. All library programs through the end of April are canceled. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org.
• All libraries in the Finger Lakes Library System are closed. For more information, visit flls.org.
• All libraries in Onondaga County are closed until further notice. All Onondaga County parks programs and events are also canceled through the end of April, and all bathrooms and buildings on park grounds are closed. Park grounds remain open, but the public is encouraged to practice social distancing. For more information, visit ongov.net.
• Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 is closed, with all meetings and events postponed or canceled. The only exception is the weekly soup kitchen will continue from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April; only takeout meals will be provided. For more information, email jackbaraczek@gmail.com.
• The Cayuga County Sportsmen's Association is closed.
Churches
• All public Masses at churches in the Diocese of Rochester, including funerals and weddings, are suspended until further notice. The diocese includes about 15 churches in the Cayuga County area. Mass intentions will be kept and celebrated privately by priests. Catholics seeking the sacrament of reconciliation should contact their local parish. Some churches in Auburn are open for prayer and personal devotions (St. Mary’s Church from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and Good Friday, and Sacred Heart Church daily). For a pastoral emergency requiring a priest, Catholics should contact their local parish.
• Auburn United Methodist Church has closed its doors temporarily to the public, including worship, church-related activities and public meetings as per suggested guidelines from the denomination and Cayuga County.
• Christ United Methodist Church of Locke and Moravia is closed, and transitioning to virtual church. For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/christumc.
• Redeemer Lutheran Church in Auburn is closed until further notice.
• St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Auburn is suspending Sunday worship until further notice.
• Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn is closed but is holding online worship services on Sundays.
• Sennett Federated Church has postponed all services and activities until further notice, but worship over Zoom continues at 10 a.m. each Sunday. A link to log in is posted each week on the church website, sennettfederatedchurch.net.
Events
• All events at Auburn Public Theater scheduled through April 13 are either canceled or will be postponed. For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
• All meetings of Corrections Officers Local No. 129 are canceled until further notice.
• All April events at the New York State Fairgrounds are canceled or postponed. For more information, visit nysfair.org.
• Fleming Fire Department No. 1 has suspended its current Queen of Hearts game. Sales will resume Monday, May 4, and the next drawing will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 11. Those who've already purchased tickets will qualify for the next drawing.
• Pierogi sales at St. Hyacinth Church are suspended until further notice.
• The Wednesday night stand-up comedy open mic at the Lavish Lounge in Auburn is canceled. For more information, visit facebook.com/justjeffreyemmette.
• The public meetings for the design of the living willow project at Miles/Lepak Park have been postponed.
• Wednesday night bingo at St. Alphonsus Church and Sunday night bingo at Sacred Heart Church in Owasco are canceled until further notice.
• The Cultural Italian American Organization's annual St. Joseph's Day Feast Celebration, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, at the Springside Inn, has been postponed to May 3. All purchased tickets will be honored.
• The Cayuga County Office for the Aging's April Medicare information class has been canceled. The May 12 class is still scheduled. For more information, call (315) 253-1226.
• The April 13 meeting of the Brutus Town Board has been canceled. The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 11.
• The Auburn Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2020 has been cancelled.
• The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn is canceling its "Both Ends of the Rainbow" exhibit slated to open in mid-April, and canceling or postponing all programs and classes through May 1. Registration is still being accepted for future programs. The center's "Made in NY" exhibit and May Studio Schweinfurth workshops, as well as July's "Quilting by the Lake" program, are still scheduled for now. For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or email nikki@schweinfurthartcenter.org.
• The 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16, meeting of the Cayuga County GML-239-l, m & n Review Committee will take place via teleconference. The call number is 1-209-844-4600 and the access code is 93452645#.
• The April 16 meetings of the Auburn Industrial Development Authority (4:30 p.m. finance committee, 5 p.m. general meeting) will take place remotely. For more information, call (315) 252-3500 or visit cayugaeda.org.
• The Steak Cookoff Association judges class scheduled for April 18 and then rescheduled for May 16 at Dilaj's Motor Inn in Sennett, has been canceled. For more information, visit facebook.com/auburn.rotary.
• The Discovery Day at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sennett scheduled for April 18 has been canceled.
• Auburn Chamber Orchestra concerts on April 24 at Cayuga Community College in Auburn and April 25 at New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls are canceled.
• Tompkins Trust Co. has postponed its annual Shred Day previously scheduled for Saturday, April 25. The event will now be held in the fall; date and time to be announced.
• The Auburn Civil Service Commission announced that the Firefighter Civil Service Exam scheduled for April 25, 2020 has been cancelled. The exam will be postponed to a date to be determined in the future.
• Unity House of Cayuga County has postponed its annual board dinner and awards ceremony from Monday, April 27, to Monday, June 15. For more information, visit unityhouse.com/annualdinner.html.
• The Walk to End Lupus scheduled for May 3 at Auburn Public Theater will be postponed to a later date.
• The Springport Seniors' May 13 trip to Albion has been canceled.
• The Auburn Education Foundation has postponed its Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction induction ceremony from May 15 to Sept. 18. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.
• The Auburn Rotary Club's Party In The Park, a Kansas City Barbeque Society New York State Championship that was to be the first sanctioned national Steak Cookoff Association event in New York state, and scheduled for July 11-12 on Deauville Island in Emerson Park, has been canceled. For more information, visit auburnrotarybbq.org.
