Cayuga County-area coronavirus-related closures, cancellations, meeting/event updates

• Auburn Community Hospital has implemented a restricted patient visitor policy. Visitors are subject to the hospital's discretion. If permitted, they will be limited to one healthy individual 18 or older who is approved by a hospital clinical provider and passes a health screening. All visitors will be required to sign in and out and will be issued an ID bracelet. Outpatient visitors must also complete a screening. One healthy adult may accompany patients undergoing procedures and wait in the day surgery area, but it is recommended they leave contact information for when the patient is ready for discharge. All emergency room visitors are also required to complete a screening, and visitors (healthy adults only) must remain in the patient room. For hospital employees, badge access will be necessary.