Cayuga County-area crafters adapting to business during pandemic

Sisters Donna Rogers and Linda O'Connor had tables next to each other, with Roger displaying her full-body blankets and images made from paint on diamonds. Linda had jewelry and other items she created, including a wreath that had the red for the poinsettias provided by some leftover nail polish that she didn't want to throw away. Rogers said she and O'Connor went to about one craft show a week in the spring last year, but there have been far less this year due to the pandemic.

Emily Sanford had a brightly colored array of Christmas items available for her business, Simply Elegant Creations. She said she has gone to fewer craft shows this year, and when she attended one in a mall a month ago, she didn't sell a single thing — which had never happened in her four years of going to craft events. With noticeable relief in her voice, she mentioned that sales were better Saturday.

Mickey McNabb, an independent contractor with Pure Romance, which carries beauty and self-care products and more, said that before the pandemic, Pure Romance products would typically be sold at private parties, but those haven't been happening due to the virus. While McNabb said her business was "on a respirator" earlier this year, sales have improved through events on the videoconferencing platform Zoom and opportunities such as craft shows.