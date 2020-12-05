Cayuga County-area crafters adapting to business during pandemic

AURELIUS — Jake Whiting and Cheyeanne Stotler started their business, J&C Customs, in March, right before the COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of economic activity to a halt.
The couple displayed their custom-made Christmas ornaments, shirts, cups and more during the annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius Saturday, and while Whiting said that the pandemic certainly isn't helping, the business is managing to hold its own, with most orders coming from the J&C Customs Facebook page.
The business was one of over 60 vendors, with tables stuffed with artwork, Christmas fare and homemade jewelry The tables were spread out across the mall to allow for social distancing, and everyone as far as the eye could see had face masks on.
Stotler noted that these type of events get eyes in front of their items and help the duo get to know their customers better. She also said craft fairs give customers a chance to "see what people are coming up with," and spot new trends.
"Especially with COVID, it helps people still have that socialization instead of being stuck in your house all day," she said.
Sisters Donna Rogers and Linda O'Connor had tables next to each other, with Roger displaying her full-body blankets and images made from paint on diamonds. Linda had jewelry and other items she created, including a wreath that had the red for the poinsettias provided by some leftover nail polish that she didn't want to throw away. Rogers said she and O'Connor went to about one craft show a week in the spring last year, but there have been far less this year due to the pandemic.
Emily Sanford had a brightly colored array of Christmas items available for her business, Simply Elegant Creations. She said she has gone to fewer craft shows this year, and when she attended one in a mall a month ago, she didn't sell a single thing — which had never happened in her four years of going to craft events. With noticeable relief in her voice, she mentioned that sales were better Saturday.
Mickey McNabb, an independent contractor with Pure Romance, which carries beauty and self-care products and more, said that before the pandemic, Pure Romance products would typically be sold at private parties, but those haven't been happening due to the virus. While McNabb said her business was "on a respirator" earlier this year, sales have improved through events on the videoconferencing platform Zoom and opportunities such as craft shows.
Mike Sawanec, of M3 Baits, armed with various custom fishing baits and jigs, said that the virus prompted him to make changes to the way he does business. Previously, he could frequently be seen at sportsmen shows, but many of those events were shut down this year. Now, he is branching out to craft shows and beginning to embrace online sales.
Before the pandemic, "I wasn't big on the online or anything like that," he said, preferring to meet customers face-to-face at shows. He said that a picture of his items on the internet — such as a lure with the skull logo from the Marvel Comics character The Punisher on it — can't match seeing it up close. This year he started advertising his goods on his personal Facebook page, and now he has gained business through social media he wouldn't have obtained otherwise.
Right next to the M3 Baits table was D&L Creations, from Debbie and Liz Sawanec, Mike's wife and mother, respectively. They started their side business months ago after getting dogs, and wanting items for them. As a result, their table displayed collars and other items for canines.
Debbie said she works in retail, where she recently noticed people have been "binge shopping," because she feels they are shopping due to a fear that stores will shut down again, as happened earlier this year. She feels that is driving people to events such as craft fairs right now.
"It's understandable, because you want to have a decent holiday for your family and your children," she said.
