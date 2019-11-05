Cayuga County-area 2019 election results: Auburn mayor, county Legislature and more

The polls have closed in Cayuga and Onondaga counties as voters decide who will represent them in local government.
Here are the 2019 Cayuga County-area election results:
AUBURN
Mayor
Michael Quill (D, W, A):
Tim Lattimore (R, C, I):
Brett Tracy (L):
City Council (vote for two)
Dia Carabajal (D, W, A):
Jimmy Giannettino (D, W, A):
Timothy Locastro (R, C, I):
Adam Miller (R, C, I):
Justin Burchard (L):
CAYUGA COUNTY (county-wide races)
District Attorney
Jon Budelmann (R, C, I):
Thomas Turturo (D, W):
County Clerk
Sue Dwyer (R, C, I):
CAYUGA COUNTY LEGISLATURE
District 2
Andrew Dennison (R, C):
District 4
Christopher Petrus (R, C):
District 6
Aileen McNabb-Coleman (D, W):
District 8
Joseph DeForest (D, W):
Hans Pecher (R, C):
District 10
Edward Darrow (R, C, I):
Heidi Nightengale (D, W, A):
District 12
Thomas Adessa (R, C, I):
Tricia Ottley Kerr (D, W, A):
District 14
Michael Didio (R, C, I):
Gwen Webber-McLeod (D, W, A):
New York state offices
State Supreme Court Justice, District 7 (includes Cayuga County): Vote for 2
Meredith Vacca (D,L)
Kevin Nasca (R,C,I)
Matthew Rosenbaum (R,C,L,I,S)
State Supreme Court Justice, District 5 (includes Onondaga County): Vote for 3
Bernadette Roman Clark (D,R,C,I)
Roray A. McMahon (D)
Julie Cerio (D)
Joseph E. Lamendola (R,C,I)
Robert E. Antonacci II (R,C,I)
CAYUGA COUNTY TOWNS
Aurelius Supervisor: Vote for 1
Edward J. Ide Jr. (R,C)
Aurelius Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Deborah A. Pinckney (R,C)
Aurelius Town Council: Vote for 2
Mary Burtless (D)
Kevin A. Grish (R)
Michael Ogburn (C)
Paul Ruzicka (R,C)
Thomas M. Walcyzk (R,W)
Aurelius Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Thomas Passarello (D)
Harold Walter (R,C)
Brutus Town Justice: Vote for 2
Geoffrey G. Fritsch (R)
Andrew S. Maltese (R,C)
Brutus Town Council: Vote for 2
Amy L. Chirco (R,C)
Derric D. Slocum (R)
Cato Supervisor: Vote for 1
Charles R. Ray (D,R,C,I)
Edward L. Mossow (CV)
Cato Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Jody A. Snyder (R)
Cato Town Justice: Vote for 1
Matthew C. Ray (R)
Cato Town Council: Vote for 2
Irving W. Foster (D,C)
Stefan House (D)
Thomas W. Short (R)
Cato Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Gary L. Cole (R)
Conquest Supervisor: Vote for 1
Charles Knapp (D)
Conquest Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Lisa Tortorello (R)
Conquest Town Justice: Vote for 2
Allan Wood (D)
David W. Morgan (RC)
Conquest Town Council: Vote for 2
Jack Lees (D)
Cindy Lamphere (R)
Conquest Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Mark Shaffer (R)
Fleming Town Justice: Vote for 1
Denis Donovan (R)
Fleming Town Council: Vote for 2
James E. Young (R)
David J. McDonald (FE)
David J. Ward (P)
Genoa Supervisor: Vote for 1
Lori Sellen-Gross (D,R)
Genoa Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Susan B. Moss (R)
Genoa Town Justice: Vote for 1
Jonathan Orkin (D)
Genoa Town Council: Vote for 2
Cheryl M. Shields (R)
Brandon A. White (R)
Ira Supervisor: Vote for 1
James Lunkenheimer (R)
Ira Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Jill Campbell (R)
Ira Town Council: Vote for 2
Alan Simmons (R)
Lawrence Wallace (R)
Ira Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Michael J. Hesse (R)
Ledyard Supervisor: Vote for 1
Mark Jordan (R)
Ledyard Clerk: Vote for 1
Jamie Bailey (R)
Ledyard Town Justice: Vote for 1
Edmund Maassen (R)
Ledyard Town Council: Vote for 2
Casey Otis (D)
Therese Shook (D)
David W. Bennett (R)
Bobby Massarini (R)
Ledyard Town Collector: Vote for 1
Debbie Brooks (R)
Ledyard Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Steve Arnold (R)
Locke Supervisor: Vote for 1
Craig Todd (R)
Locke Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Melanie Funk (D,R)
Locke Town Council: Vote for 2
Sally Compton (D,R)
L. Thane Benson (AP)
Fred M. Mackey (LF)
Locke Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Peter Compton (D,R,C)
Mentz Supervisor: Vote for 1
Richard T. Nielens Jr. (R,C)
Mentz Town Clerk: Vote for 1
Charleen A. Wood (D,R,C)
Mentz Town Council: Vote for 2
Barbara Clancy (D,R,C)
Mark D. Emerson (R)
Mentz Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
David P. Nielens (D,R,C)
Montezuma Supervisor: Vote for 1
John Malenick (R,C)
Montezuma Town Clerk: Vote for 1
June M. Smith (R,C)
Montezuma Town Justice: Vote for 1
William H. Futrell (R,C)
Montezuma Town Council: Vote for 2
Thomas Fitzsimmons (D)
Lester Brew III (R)
David J. Hutchings (R)
Montezuma Town Collector: Vote for 1
Donna L. Burleton (D,R)
Montezuma Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Dustin L. Roach (D,R,C)
Moravia Supervisor: Vote for 1
Terrance Baxter (R)
Moravia Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Moravia Town Council: Vote for 2
William J. Badman (R)
Wendy J. Fellows-Baxter (R)
Moravia Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
John Thompson (R)
Niles Supervisor: Vote for 1
Joan K. Jayne (R,C)
Niles Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Tina Weed (R)
Niles Town Justice: Vote for 1
Richard Winters (R)
Niles Town Council: Vote for 2
Clarence Edmonds (R)
Bernard Juli (R)
Niles Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Pat Steger (R)
Owasco Supervisor: Vote for 1
Edward J. Wagner Jr. (R,C)
Owasco Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Tammy Flaherty (D,C)
Owasco Town Council: Vote for 2
Frederick Cornelius (R,C)
Michael Vitale (R,C)
Owasco Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Samuel Jr. Schoonmaker (D)
Robert Bruno (R,C)
Scipio Supervisor: Vote for 1
Gary Mutchler (R,C)
Scipio Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Thomas Olenych (D)
Ann Robson (C)
Scipio Town Justice: Vote for 1
Brian Dugan (D)
Scipio Town Council: Vote for 2
Leslie Baxter (D)
Mark Ferrari (D)
Susan L. Allen (R,C)
Scipio Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Mark S. Chamberlain (D,R,C)
Gregory E. Wilson (S)
Sempronius Supervisor: Vote for 1
Kevin J. Court (R)
Sempronius Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Victoria A. Becker (R)
Sempronius Town Council: Vote for 2
George Glover (R)
Herrick Kimball (R)
Sempronius Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Bruce Nodine Jr. (D,R)
Sennett Supervisor: Vote for 1
Thomas Gray (D)
Peter C. Adams (R,C,I)
Sennett Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Penelope M. Dennis (D,R)
Sennett Town Justice: Vote for 1
Richard Timian (D,R)
Sennett Town Council: Vote for 2
Jerrold Eades (D,R)
Richard Gagliardi (R,C)
Sennett Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Kristopher L. LaPointe (D,R,C)
Springport Supervisor: Vote for 1
David R. Schenck (R,C)
Springport Town Clerk: Vote for 1
Jennifer Schenck (R,C)
Springport Town Justice: Vote for 2
Rebecca Schuelke Staehr (R)
Karl F. Rindfleisch (SJ)
Springport Town Council: Vote for 2
Lloyd L. Cornell (R,C)
Richard Hodges (R)
Springport Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Richard J. Waldron (R)
William L. Walter (C)
Sterling Supervisor: Vote for 1
June E. Smith (R)
Sterling Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Lisa Cooper (R)
Sterling Town Justice: Vote for 1
Robert Carlson (R,C)
Sterling Town Council: Vote for 2
Scott Crawford (R)
Leigh Shortslef (R)
Sterling Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Brian Soper (R)
Summerhill Supervisor: Vote for 1
Susan Stout (R)
Summerhill Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Carol Chase (R)
Summerhill Town Justice: Vote for 1
Sherry R. Davenport (R,C)
Summerhill Town Council: Vote for 2
Linda L. Martin (R)
Daniel Ripley (R)
Sumerhill Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
James Toolan (D)
Gary Norton (R)
Throop Supervisor: Vote for 1
Eric Ridley (D)
William Tarby (R,C)
Dayton J. Carpenter (L)
Throop Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Kathy Malenick (R,C)
Throop Town Justice: Vote for 1
Sarah Delfavero (R,C)
Throop Town Council: Vote for 2
Joana Banas (R,C)
Paul Ryan (R,C)
Throop Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Joe McBride (R,C)
Venice Supervisor: Vote for 1
Laura Talcott (R)
Venice Town Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Kim M. Franklin (R)
Venice Town Council: Vote for 2
Edward W. Denton (R)
Stephen Talcott (R)
Venice Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Stephen P. Fedrizzi (R)
Victory Supervisor: Vote for 1
Michael Wiggins (R)
Victory Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Julia Iozzio (R)
Sandra J. Williams (V)
Victory Town Council: Vote for 2
Robin Bartholomew (R)
Terrance L McBride (R)
Victory Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Patrick J. Coleman (R)
ONONDAGA COUNTY
County Executive: Vote for 1
Tony Malavenda (D,W,S)
Ryan McMahon (R,C,L,I,U)
District Attorney: Vote for 1
Chuck Keller (D,W,L)
William J. Fitzpatrick (R,J)
Gary J. Lavine (C,I)
County Comptroller: Vote for 1
Marty Masterpole (D,W,S)
Matt Beadnell (R,C,L,I)
County Clerk: Vote for 1
Mark A. Kolinksi (D,W)
Lisa Dell (R,C,I)
County Legislator District 6: Vote for 1
Susan M. Scheuerman (D,W)
Julie R. Abbott-Kenan (R,I)
County Legislature District 13: Vote for 1
Kenneth L. Bush Jr. (R,C,I)
Elbridge Town Justice: Vote for 1
Gale T. Mitchel (D,R,C,I)
Elbridge Town Council: Vote for 2
Floyd C. Duger (D,R,I)
Andrew J. Wormuth (D,I)
Todd Platten (R)
Joanna Jankowski (C)
Eric M. Matthews (C)
Skaneateles Supervisor: Vote for 1
Janet L. Aaron (R,C,I)
Skaneateles Town Justice: Vote for 1
Kathleen H. Dell (R,C,I)
Skaneateles Town Council: Vote for 2
Chris Legg (D)
David M. Badami (R,I)
Courtney A. Alexander (R,C,I)