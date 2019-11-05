Cayuga County-area 2019 election results: Quill wins re-election as Auburn mayor, council race tight

The polls have closed in Cayuga and Onondaga counties as voters decide who will represent them in local government.
The Citizen and auburnpub.com will have updated results throughout the night. Our team of reporters will have stories on several of the competitive races in the area, including Auburn mayor, city council and Cayuga County Legislature.
Here are the 2019 Cayuga County-area election results (winners in bold):
AUBURN
Mayor
Michael Quill (D, W, A): 3,108 55.11%
Tim Lattimore (R, C, I): 2,373 42.07%
Brett Tracy (L): 155 2.75%
City Council (vote for two)
Jimmy Giannettino (D, W): 3,175 29.77%
Timothy Locastro (R, C, I): 2,826 26.50%*
Dia Carabajal (D, W): 2,797 26.23%
Adam Miller (R, C, I): 1,742 16.33%
Justin Burchard (L): 119 1.12%
*Too close to call between Locastro and Carabajal
CAYUGA COUNTY (county-wide races)
District Attorney
Jon Budelmann (R, C, I): 10,783 66.45%
Thomas Turturo (D, W): 5,423 33.42%
County Clerk
Sue Dwyer (R, C, I): 13,747 99.53%
CAYUGA COUNTY LEGISLATURE
District 2
Andrew Dennison (R, C): 898 99.56%
District 4
Christopher Petrus (R, C): 574 98.63%
District 6
Aileen McNabb-Coleman (D, W): 1,490 98.94%
District 8
Hans Pecher (R, C): 665 62.21%
Joseph DeForest (D, W): 404 37.79%
District 10
Heidi Nightengale (D, W, A): 349 51.86%*
Edward Darrow (R, C, I): 323 47.99%
*Nightengale apparent winner, but too close to call due to absentees
District 12
Tricia Ottley Kerr (D, W, A): 679 59.61%
Thomas Adessa (R, C, I): 459 40.30%
District 14
Michael Didio (R, C, I): 560 50%*
Gwen Webber-McLeod (D, W, A): 559 49.91%
*Race too close to call
New York state offices
State Supreme Court Justice, District 7 (includes Cayuga County): Vote for 2 (with 99% reporting)
Matthew Rosenbaum (R,C,L,I,S): 162,618
Kevin Nasca (R,C,I): 141,048
Meredith Vacca (D,L): 127,417
State Supreme Court Justice, District 5 (includes Onondaga County): Vote for 3 (with 52% reporting)
Bernadette Roman Clark (D,R,C,I): 153,138
Robert E. Antonacci II (R,C,I): 88,846
Joseph E. Lamendola (R,C,I): 87,772
Julie Cerio (D): 84,046
Rory A. McMahon (D): 67,248
CAYUGA COUNTY TOWNS
Aurelius Supervisor: Vote for 1
Edward J. Ide Jr. (R,C): 632 99.37%
Aurelius Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Deborah A. Pinckney (R,C): 689 99.42%
Aurelius Town Council: Vote for 2
Thomas Walczyk (R, W): 424 31.57%
Paul Ruzicka (R, C): 397 29.56%
Mary Burtless (D): 359 26.73%
Michael Ogburn (C): 161 11.99%
Aurelius Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Harold Walter (R,C): 622 80.15%
Thomas Passarello (D): 152 19.59%
Brutus Town Justice: Vote for 2
Andrew S. Maltese (R,C): 543 50.09%
Geoffrey G. Fritsch (R): 534 48.72%
Brutus Town Council: Vote for 2
Amy L. Chirco (R,C): 556 52.70%
Derric D. Slocum (R): 492 46.64%
Cato Supervisor: Vote for 1
Charles R. Ray (D,R,C,I): 338 69.69%
Edward L. Mossow (CV): 70 14.43%
Cato Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Jody A. Snyder (R): 447 97.81%
Cato Town Justice: Vote for 1
Matthew C. Ray (R): 415 99.28%
Cato Town Council: Vote for 2
Thomas W. Short (R): 315 37.41%
Irving W. Foster (D,C): 287 34.09%
Stefan House (D): 235 27.91%
Cato Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Gary L. Cole (R): 437 98.20%
Conquest Supervisor: Vote for 1
Charles Knapp (D): 176 98.32%
Conquest Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Lisa Tortorello (R): 199 99.50%
Conquest Town Justice: Vote for 2
Allan Wood (D): 169 56.52%
David W. Morgan (RC): 130 43.48%
Conquest Town Council: Vote for 2
Jack Lees (D): 154 43.75%
Cindy Lamphere (R): 194 55.11%
Conquest Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Mark Shaffer (R): 213 99.07%
Fleming Town Justice: Vote for 1
Denis Donovan (R): 539 99.63%
Fleming Town Council: Vote for 2
James E. Young (R): 418 38.81%
David J. McDonald (FE): 346 32.13%
David J. Ward (P): 311 28.88%
Genoa Supervisor: Vote for 1
Lori Sellen-Gross (D,R): 383 99.74%
Genoa Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Susan B. Moss (R): 350 100%
Genoa Town Justice: Vote for 1
Jonathan Orkin (D): 261 98.49%
Genoa Town Council: Vote for 2
Cheryl M. Shields (R): 347 52.74%
Brandon A. White (R): 311 47.26%
Ira Supervisor: Vote for 1
James Lunkenheimer (R): 235 98.33%
Ira Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Jill Campbell (R): 250 100%
Ira Town Council: Vote for 2
Alan Simmons (R): 236 50.21%
Lawrence Wallace (R): 232 49.36%
Ira Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Michael J. Hesse (R): 246 99.60%
Ledyard Supervisor: Vote for 1
Mark Jordan (R): 325 98.78%
Ledyard Clerk: Vote for 1
Jamie Bailey (R): 318 99.07%
Ledyard Town Justice: Vote for 1
Edmund Maassen (R): 350 100%
Ledyard Town Council: Vote for 2
Casey Otis (D): 257 28.88%
Therese Shook (D): 284 31.91%
David W. Bennett (R): 194 21.80%
Bobby Massarini (R): 155 17.42%
Ledyard Town Collector: Vote for 1
Debbie Brooks (R): 327 99.70%
Ledyard Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Steve Arnold (R): 252 64.95%
Locke Supervisor: Vote for 1
Craig Todd (R): 324 98.48%
Locke Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Melanie Funk (D,R): 352 100%
Locke Town Council: Vote for 2
Sally Compton (D,R): 198 28.45%
L. Thane Benson (AP): 250 35.92%
Fred M. Mackey (LF): 248 35.63%
Locke Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Peter Compton (D,R,C): 333 97.94%
Mentz Supervisor: Vote for 1
Richard T. Nielens Jr. (R,C): 254 98.45%
Mentz Town Clerk: Vote for 1
Charleen A. Wood (D,R,C): 293 100%
Mentz Town Council: Vote for 2
Barbara Clancy (D,R,C): 266 53.09%
Mark D. Emerson (R): 232 46.31%
Mentz Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
David P. Nielens (D,R,C): 295 100%
Montezuma Supervisor: Vote for 1
John Malenick (R,C): 135 95.74%
Montezuma Town Clerk: Vote for 1
June M. Smith (R,C): 166 98.22%
Montezuma Town Justice: Vote for 1
William H. Futrell (R,C): 158 99.37%
Montezuma Town Council: Vote for 2
Thomas Fitzsimmons (D): 102 29.82%
Lester Brew III (R): 137 40.06%
David J. Hutchings (R): 103 30.12%*
*Race for second spot too close to call
Montezuma Town Collector: Vote for 1
Donna L. Burleton (D,R): 176 100%
Montezuma Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Dustin L. Roach (D,R,C): 180 99.45%
Moravia Supervisor: Vote for 1
Terrance Baxter (R): 336 99.12%
Moravia Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Moravia Town Council: Vote for 2
William J. Badman (R): 317 49.92%
Wendy J. Fellows-Baxter (R): 316 49.76%
Moravia Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
John Thompson (R): 362 99.72%
Niles Supervisor: Vote for 1
Joan K. Jayne (R,C): 218 97.76%
Niles Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Tina Weed (R): 219 99.55%
Niles Town Justice: Vote for 1
Richard Winters (R): 216 99.54%
Niles Town Council: Vote for 2
Clarence Edmonds (R): 208 50%
Bernard Juli (R): 203 48.80%
Niles Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Pat Steger (R): 222 99.55%
Owasco Supervisor: Vote for 1
Edward J. Wagner Jr. (R,C): 1,063 98.79%
Owasco Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Tammy Flaherty (D,C): 1,027 99.61%
Owasco Town Council: Vote for 2
Frederick Cornelius (R,C): 949 47.14%
Michael Vitale (R,C): 1,048 52.06%
Owasco Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Samuel Jr. Schoonmaker (D): 467 35.01%
Robert Bruno (R,C): 865 64.84%
Scipio Supervisor: Vote for 1
Gary Mutchler (R,C): 367 99.46%
Scipio Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Ann Robson (R, C): 246 55.91%
Thomas Olenych (D): 194 44.09%
Scipio Town Justice: Vote for 1
Brian Dugan (D): 338 99.41%
Scipio Town Council: Vote for 2
Susan L. Allen (R,C): 282 39.83%
Mark Ferrari (D): 216 30.51%*
Leslie Baxter (D): 209 29.52%
*Race for second seat too close to call
Scipio Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Mark S. Chamberlain (D,R,C): 368 83.26%
Gregory E. Wilson (S): 71 16.06%
Sempronius Supervisor: Vote for 1
Kevin J. Court (R): 119 100%
Sempronius Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Victoria A. Becker (R): 123 100%
Sempronius Town Council: Vote for 2
Herrick Kimball (R): 112 51.61%
George Glover (R): 105 48.39%
Sempronius Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Bruce Nodine Jr. (D,R): 131 99.24%
Sennett Supervisor: Vote for 1
Thomas Gray (D): 517 54.31%
Peter C. Adams (R,C,I): 434 45.59%
Sennett Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Penelope M. Dennis (D,R): 839 99.64%
Sennett Town Justice: Vote for 1
Richard Timian (D,R) 836 99.76%
Sennett Town Council: Vote for 2
Jerrold Eades (D,R): 762 52.52%
Richard Gagliardi (R,C): 679 46.80%
Sennett Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Kristopher L. LaPointe (D,R,C): 877 99.89%
Springport Supervisor: Vote for 1
David R. Schenck (R,C): 502 99.41%
Springport Town Clerk: Vote for 1
Jennifer Schenck (R,C): 516 99.61%
Springport Town Justice: Vote for 2
Rebecca Schuelke Staehr (R): 456 57.14%
Karl F. Rindfleisch (SJ): 339 42.48%
Springport Town Council: Vote for 2
Richard Hodges (R): 495 50.72%
Lloyd L. Cornell (R,C): 476 48.77%
Springport Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Richard J. Waldron (R): 331 51.88%
William L. Walter (C): 306 47.96%
Sterling Supervisor: Vote for 1
June E. Smith (R): 385 92.55%
Sterling Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Lisa Cooper (R): 438 97.99%
Sterling Town Justice: Vote for 1
Robert Carlson (R,C): 318 68.24%
Sterling Town Council: Vote for 2
Leigh Shortslef (R): 405 49.51%
Scott Crawford (R): 402 49.14%
Sterling Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Brian Soper (R): 414 98.10%
Summerhill Supervisor: Vote for 1
Susan Stout (R): 199 99.50%
Summerhill Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Carol Chase (R): 209 100%
Summerhill Town Justice: Vote for 1
Sherry R. Davenport (R,C): 196 97.51%
Summerhill Town Council: Vote for 2
Linda L. Martin (R): 190 50.40%
Daniel Ripley (R): 187 49.60%
Sumerhill Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Gary Norton (R): 183 81.33%
James Toolan (D): 42 18.67%
Throop Supervisor: Vote for 1
Eric Ridley (D): 315 50.24%
William Tarby (R,C): 214 34.13%
Dayton J. Carpenter (L): 98 15.63%
Throop Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Kathy Malenick (R,C): 506 98.80%
Throop Town Justice: Vote for 1
Sarah Delfavero (R,C): 476 99.58%
Throop Town Council: Vote for 2
Paul Ryan (R,C): 485 51.87%
Joana Banas (R,C): 446 47.70%
Throop Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Joe McBride (R,C): 496 99.60%
Venice Supervisor: Vote for 1
Laura Talcott (R): 199 97.07%
Venice Town Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Kim M. Franklin (R): 219 100%
Venice Town Council: Vote for 2
Edward W. Denton (R): 203 50.37%
Stephen Talcott (R): 200 49.63%
Venice Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Stephen P. Fedrizzi (R): 221 100%
Victory Supervisor: Vote for 1
Michael Wiggins (R): 248 99.20%
Victory Clerk/Collector: Vote for 1
Julia Iozzio (R): 180 60.61%
Sandra J. Williams (V): 117 39.39%
Victory Town Council: Vote for 2
Robin Bartholomew (R): 232 50.54%
Terrance L McBride (R): 225 49.02%
Victory Highway Superintendent: Vote for 1
Patrick J. Coleman (R): 256 99.61%
ONONDAGA COUNTY
County Executive: Vote for 1
Ryan McMahon (R,C,L,I,U): 53,862 54.61%
Tony Malavenda (D,W,S): 44,685 45.30%
District Attorney: Vote for 1
William J. Fitzpatrick (R,J): 52,630 53.14%
Chuck Keller (D,W,L): 38,079 38.44%
Gary J. Lavine (C,I): 8,291 8.37%
County Comptroller: Vote for 1
Marty Masterpole (D,W,S): 50,454 51.79%
Matt Beadnell (R,C,L,I): 46,913 48.15%
County Clerk: Vote for 1
Lisa Dell (R,C,I): 49,988 52.24%
Mark A. Kolinksi (D,W): 45,657 47.72%
County Legislator District 6: Vote for 1
Julie R. Abbott-Kenan (R,I): 5,040 61.08%
Susan M. Scheuerman (D,W): 3,083 37.37%
County Legislature District 13: Vote for 1
Kenneth L. Bush Jr. (R,C,I): 4,333 99.09%
Elbridge Town Justice: Vote for 1
Gale T. Mitchell (D,R,C,I): 1,115 98.32%
Elbridge Town Council: Vote for 2
Floyd C. Duger (D,R,I): 940 40.89%
Andrew J. Wormuth (D,I): 375 16.31%
Todd Platten (R): 612 26.62%
Joanna Jankowski (C): 175 7.61%
Eric M. Matthews (C): 194 8.44%
Skaneateles Supervisor: Vote for 1
Janet L. Aaron (R,C,I): 2,136 98.57%
Skaneateles Town Justice: Vote for 1
Kathleen H. Dell (R,C,I): 2,098 99.10%
Skaneateles Town Council: Vote for 2
Chris Legg (D): 1,496 32.89%
David M. Badami (R,I): 1,302 28.63%
Courtney A. Alexander (R,C,I): 1,723 37.88%