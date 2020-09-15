Cayuga County-area energy companies warn of scam callers

The major energy suppliers serving Cayuga County are advising their customers to be aware of scammers posing as representatives of their companies.
NYSEG and RG&E on Tuesday said that they have recently received reports of customers getting calls from people who claim to be employees or consultants saying that an overcharge has been made to the customer’s account and offering of a future bill credit. The caller then asks customers to provide further information. Additionally, customers have reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone.
The companies said they will never demand customers purchase debit cards such as Green Dot cards, to make payments. NYSEG and RG&E accept a variety of payment methods, and company representatives will work with individual customers to help them pay down outstanding balances and maintain service.
NYSEG and RG&E have temporarily suspended disconnections related to non-payment. Therefore, any call threatening disconnection is a sure sign of a scam, the companies said.
The companies said that people should never give out personal or account information to a caller, and anyone who is uncertain whether a call is genuine or has questions about the status of their account should call NYSEG at (800) 600-2275 or RG&E at (800) 295-7323.
NYSEG and RG&E said their employees and contractors carry company-issued photo ID with a unique employee number and that customers should ask for ID before providing personal or account information or granting access to your property. If you are not certain, call to confirm using the number on your bill or the company’s website.
Consumers are also advised to be suspicious of unexpected emails from NYSEG or RG&E, especially if you’re not an eBill customer, and think twice before clicking links. Information regarding credit card payments, checking balances and other information can be found at nyseg.com and rge.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.