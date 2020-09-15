Cayuga County-area energy companies warn of scam callers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The major energy suppliers serving Cayuga County are advising their customers to be aware of scammers posing as representatives of their companies.

NYSEG and RG&E on Tuesday said that they have recently received reports of customers getting calls from people who claim to be employees or consultants saying that an overcharge has been made to the customer’s account and offering of a future bill credit. The caller then asks customers to provide further information. Additionally, customers have reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone.

The companies said they will never demand customers purchase debit cards such as Green Dot cards, to make payments. NYSEG and RG&E accept a variety of payment methods, and company representatives will work with individual customers to help them pay down outstanding balances and maintain service.

NYSEG and RG&E have temporarily suspended disconnections related to non-payment. Therefore, any call threatening disconnection is a sure sign of a scam, the companies said.