Cayuga County-area farmers, politicians argue against possible overtime change

ELBRIDGE — Geyzon Lopez has been working at Half Full Dairy for years, but he's afraid that a possible change to farm workers' overtime would cause his hours to be reduced.
He was one of a group of farmworkers, farm owners, elected officials and more who came together for a press conference at the dairy farm in Elbridge Wednesday morning to advocate for retaining the 60-hour overtime threshold for farm workers that is currently in effect.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill in 2019 setting up the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, which included requiring farm employees to receive overtime if they work over 60 hours per week or if they work on a designated day of rest. That went into effect in January 2020, but the law included establishing a farmworkers' wage board to look into overtime pay and make recommendations.
This November, the wage board will determine whether to reduce the 60-hour overtime threshold to 40. People at the press conference, hosted by the Grow NY Farms Coalition, said that change could cause massive negative changes for the state's agriculture industry.
At one point Wednesday, Lopez said the 60-hour threshold has been good for him, but he believes the potential shift to 40 hours would cause his hours to be cut.
"We're going to work less and we're going to get less money," he said.
If that change were to go through, Lopez believes he would probably have to find a part-time job to make up for that lost income. He said he would prefer to not have to go that route.
Supporters of the Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act said in 2019 they believed it would end exclusions that stopped farm employees from getting the same benefits as those in other industries. Proponents also argued the legislation would improve working conditions for employees.
Toward the beginning of Wednesday's press conference, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, and Assemblyman John Lemondes, who both have farm backgrounds and whose districts include portions of Cayuga County, spoke against the possible overtime change.
Lemondes, R-LaFayette, who operates an Onondaga County farm, Elly's Acres, with his family, said he understands this issue.
"I feel his pain every single day. My wife does, my children do, and we know at the grassroots level, and you can't get any lower than that, what the impacts of these things cause for our family farm, and I want everybody to know that," Lemondes said. "There's a lot at stake here. This is not a simple matter, there's a lot at risk with respect to all of our food production, our security and our ability to transact business in a manner that allows business to prosper and grow."
AJ Wormuth, owner of Half Full Dairy, said the 60 hour threshold has been working, but he would have to reduce workers' hours if that threshold was altered to 40, adding that he believes workers don't want to get second jobs or go somewhere else.
"A big issue for us is that we just want to be able to be competitive, that's all we ask for. We're not asking for handouts or anything," he said.
If legislators are going to support the threshold change, Wormuth said, he also encourages them to concurrently support a bill "that says any food brought in to New York state can only be produced in a state that has the same 40 hour overtime threshold." If that threshold is lowered to 40 hours, he believes "people are just going to flood the market from out-of-state," people will move out of New York and farms will be dramatically impacted.
Wormuth later said he believes a change to 40 hours would cause some of his workers to move to a state without such restrictions. He said the estimated financial loss of that threshold shift for his farm would be $250,000 to $300,000, due to issues such as payroll costs and having to get more employees. All of those changes would possibly cause him to have to sell the farm, he said, adding there have been increased costs for feed, fuel, repairs and much more.
"It might be the straw that breaks the camel's back for us," Wormuth said.
That said, he said he was glad to talk about the issue.
"It has the potential to have serious negative consequences. Not just for our farm, but for agriculture through New York," Wormuth added. "We're just one entity, but this is the same for all these businesses."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.