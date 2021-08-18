Cayuga County-area farmers, politicians argue against possible overtime change

AJ Wormuth, owner of Half Full Dairy, said the 60 hour threshold has been working, but he would have to reduce workers' hours if that threshold was altered to 40, adding that he believes workers don't want to get second jobs or go somewhere else.

"A big issue for us is that we just want to be able to be competitive, that's all we ask for. We're not asking for handouts or anything," he said.

If legislators are going to support the threshold change, Wormuth said, he also encourages them to concurrently support a bill "that says any food brought in to New York state can only be produced in a state that has the same 40 hour overtime threshold." If that threshold is lowered to 40 hours, he believes "people are just going to flood the market from out-of-state," people will move out of New York and farms will be dramatically impacted.

Wormuth later said he believes a change to 40 hours would cause some of his workers to move to a state without such restrictions. He said the estimated financial loss of that threshold shift for his farm would be $250,000 to $300,000, due to issues such as payroll costs and having to get more employees. All of those changes would possibly cause him to have to sell the farm, he said, adding there have been increased costs for feed, fuel, repairs and much more.