You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cayuga County-area grocery stores info: Hours, senior hours, limits and more
PUBLIC HEALTH

Cayuga County-area grocery stores info: Hours, senior hours, limits and more

Coronavirus in March 53.JPG

Steve Goshorn, of Conquest, wears a mask and gloves as protection while shopping at Wegmans in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

People have been hitting grocery stores hard as they prepare for the coronavirus pandemic, and what could be weeks or even months of social distancing in order to slow its spread.

As a result, grocery stores have been regularly changing how they operate in order to adapt to the rising demand for items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Below is a guide to grocery stores in the Cayuga County area: Hours, hours for seniors only to shop, item limits and more.

(Editor's note: If you have a store to add, or a change to make, please email citizennews@lee.net.)

Aldi

Address: 1651 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Senior hours: None at this time, but people who want to avoid crowds are advised to come later in the day.

Item limits: Most in-demand items limited to two or four; limits subject to demand and availability. In-store signage updated regularly.

Other: Paying by card and maintaining distance from employees encouraged to reduce risk of community spread. Delivery and curbside pickup available through Instacart.

Info: Call (855) 955-2534 or visit aldi.us

BJ's Wholesale

Address: 11 Plaza Drive, Sennett

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays

Senior hours: 8 to 9 a.m. daily for seniors 60 and older (beginning Sunday, March 22)

Item limits: Two per person of each of the following: all canned meats and proteins, butter, eggs, milk, ramen noodles/cups, Campbell's soup, dish liquid, hand soap, sanitizer, canned vegetables, bath tissue, rice, non-flavored water, disinfecting spray and sanitizing wipes.

Other: Delivery and curbside pickup available through Instacart.

Info: Call (315) 252-5300

Dollar General

Addresses: 343 Genesee St., Auburn; 72 Utica St., Port Byron; 8881 S. Seneca St., Weedsport; 133 Main St., Moravia; 2504 W. Main St., Cato; 1159 Route 5, Elbridge

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Senior hours: 8 to 9 a.m. daily

Item limits: Three per person of any combination of sanitation products, including toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, soaps and baby wipes.

Info: Auburn: (315) 753-8230; Port Byron: (315) 626-1972; Weedsport: (315) 626-0090; Moravia: (315) 994-2905; Cato: (315) 626-1224; Elbridge: (315) 892-1471

Maxwell's Food Store

Address: 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn

Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except for Wednesdays

Senior hours: None at this time.

Item limits: None at this time. 

Info: Call (315) 253-5621

Modern Market

Address: 1 E. Cayuga St., Moravia

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Senior hours: None at this time.

Item limits: (Unavailable)

Info: Call (315) 497-1911

Shurfine

Addresses: 177 Cayuga St., Union Springs, and 8963 N. Seneca St., Weedsport

Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Senior hours: None at this time, but the store encourages seniors to shop between 7 and 8 in the morning.

Item limits: One per person on toilet paper at both stores; two per person on hamburger or hot dog rolls at the Weedsport store.

Info: Call the Union Springs store at (315) 889-5516 and the Weedsport store at (315) 834-3013

Tops Friendly Markets

Addresses: 352 Genesee St., Auburn; 227 E. Main St., Elbridge; and 40 Fennell St., Skaneateles

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Senior hours: 6 to 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors 60 and older

Item limits: Two per person of each of the following: adult care, baby formula, baby wipes, bath tissue (18 roll pack or larger), big pack chicken, bleach (one container), cereal (four boxes), cleansing flushable wipes, commercial breads and rolls, cough and cold, diapers, disinfectant sprays, disinfectant wipes, eggs, facial tissue, flour (one package per customer; all brands, all sizes), four total gallons of water per customer (includes spring, distilled, purified or three-pack gallon water), fresh ground beef, pork, chicken and sausage, frozen vegetables (four bags), hand sanitizer, laundry detergent, liquid dish detergent, milk, multipack water (includes all brands), oatmeal, pain remedies, pasta sauce (four jars), peanut butter, rubbing alcohol, sanitary protection, sugar (one package per customer; all brands, all sizes), Tops stick butter quarters (16 ounces)

Other: The bulk bin section is closed temporarily; many of the products are available in prepackaged form. Delivery and curbside pickup available through Instacart.

Info: Call (315) 252-7995 or visit topsmarkets.com

Walmart

Address: 297 Grant Ave., Auburn

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily

Senior hours: 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays for seniors 60 and older

Item limits: One per person of the following: paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Other: Vision Center is operating on normal schedule, providing essential services only.

Info: Call (315) 255-0532 or visit walmart.com

Wegmans

Address: 1 Loop Road, Auburn

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Senior hours: None at this time. From Wegmans' website: "We do not recommend putting an entire population of highly susceptible people together in one location, at one time. Products arrive at each of our stores at different times throughout the day. Because of this, we cannot guarantee the availability of the key items these customers would be looking for. Lastly, there are many wonderful people and community services in every market who can serve as a resource for those who fall in these susceptible populations. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to monitor and adjust accordingly."

Item limits: One per person of each of the following: baby wipes, baby medication, diapers, packaged breads and rolls, bleach, laundry boosters and pre-treaters, disinfecting wipes, household cleaners, butter, eggs, milk, buttermilk and milk substitutes, frozen vegetables, boxed cereal, canned and packaged fruit, canned meat and beans, canned seafood, canned vegetables, flour or corn meal, hot cereal, juices, packaged dinners and entrees, packaged milk, packaged pasta, pasta sauce, peanut and other nut butters, rice, soups, sugar, sugar substitutes and corn syrup, water, allergy medications, anti-bacterial hand soaps, blood pressure monitors, health trackers, thermometers, vaporizers and humidifiers, cold and sinus items, cotton balls, pads and swabs, feminine hygiene items, first aid items, hand sanitizers, herbal supplements, homeopathic items, incontinence items, mouthwash, nutritional meal replacements (bars, shakes, powders), pain relief items, shaving items, sports medicine items, stomach relief items, toothpaste, vitamins, bacon, beef, chicken, ground meat, ham, lamb, pork, sausage, turkey, veal, bath tissue, facial tissue, paper towels, bananas (bunches), grapes, carrots, potatoes

Other: The following areas of the Auburn store are temporarily closed: self-serve areas in coffee, prepared foods, bakery and bulk foods, and the Market Café seating area. Delivery and curbside pickup available through Instacart.

Info: Call (315) 255-2231 or visit wegmans.com/stores/auburn-ny

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News