Cayuga County-area grocery stores info: Hours, senior hours, limits and more

Walmart

Wegmans

Senior hours: None at this time. From Wegmans' website: "We do not recommend putting an entire population of highly susceptible people together in one location, at one time. Products arrive at each of our stores at different times throughout the day. Because of this, we cannot guarantee the availability of the key items these customers would be looking for. Lastly, there are many wonderful people and community services in every market who can serve as a resource for those who fall in these susceptible populations. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to monitor and adjust accordingly."