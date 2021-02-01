Cayuga County-area in line for 8-12 inches of snow

A "long-duration" winter storm is expected to drop as much as a foot of snow in southern Cayuga County over the next two days.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area that includes southern Cayuga and all of Seneca and Onondaga counties from 10 a.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

"Travel could be very difficult," the agency said Monday morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes today. ... This will be a long duration event. Occasional light snow falls today but then snow may become heavy at times late today through Tuesday with areas of blowing snow. Snow showers and lake effect continue through Tuesday night with additional snow accumulations."

The northern half of Cayuga County is under a less severe winter weather advisory, which runs from 1 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall predictions range from 5 to 9 inches.

