Cayuga County-area in line for 8-12 inches of snow
alert top story

Cayuga County-area in line for 8-12 inches of snow

  • Updated
WS Warning - Feb. 1
National Weather Service

A "long-duration" winter storm is expected to drop as much as a foot of snow in southern Cayuga County over the next two days.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area that includes southern Cayuga and all of Seneca and Onondaga counties from 10 a.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

"Travel could be very difficult," the agency said Monday morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes today. ... This will be a long duration event. Occasional light snow falls today but then snow may become heavy at times late today through Tuesday with areas of blowing snow. Snow showers and lake effect continue through Tuesday night with additional snow accumulations."

The northern half of Cayuga County is under a less severe winter weather advisory, which runs from 1 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall predictions range from 5 to 9 inches.

For more weather data, plus long-range and short-range forecasts and radar imagery, head to auburnpub.com/weather. You can also sign up for a local weather newsletter at auburnpub.com/newsletters that provides daily forecast and National Weather Service alerts.

