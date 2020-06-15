Cayuga County-area meetings and events

• The Cayuga County Legislature Ways & Means Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. The meeting will be livestreamed at youtu.be/A2NzCDRZHYY.

• The Auburn Industrial Development Authority will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at 2 State St., Auburn.

• The Auburn City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18. The meeting will be livestreamed at AuburnNY.gov/Channel-A.

• Fleming Federated Church will host a drive-thru chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Morgan Half Acre Produce, 6169 Half Acre Road, Aurelius. Dinners are $10 and $5 for halves. Customers should enter on Route 326 and drive around the back of the store.

• A Father's Day chicken barbecue will be held Sunday, June 21, at the King Ferry Fire Department, 1011 Route 34B, King Ferry. Food is available for pickup only by 11 a.m. For more information, or to preorder, call (315) 575-4789.

• The Poplar Ridge Fire Department will host a Father's Day chicken barbecue, for pickup only. One hundred and fifty meals will be available. To preorder, call (315) 364-7344.