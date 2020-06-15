Cayuga County-area meetings and events

• The Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency will host a public hearing at 4 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Spruce Haven Farm, 5004 White Road, Union Springs. The hearing concerns Global Common Energy's application for financial assistance with the construction of an anaerobic digestion, processing and renewable natural gas collection system there. The meeting will be limited to 10 people due to COVID-19, but a video feed will be available at global.gotomeeting.com/join/557742477 or (646) 749-3112 (access code 557-742-477). For more information, visit cayugacountyida.org.
• The Seymour Public Library Finance Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 15; and the Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, both via Zoom. To attend, email seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org by noon the day of the meeting.
• The Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency will host a public hearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Aurelius Town Hall, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. The hearing concerns Cayuga Milk Ingredients' application for assistance with building additions to its facility. The meeting will be limited to six people due to COVID-19, but a video feed will be available at global.gotomeeting.com/join/423645093 or (872) 240-3412 (access code 423-645-093). For more information, visit cayugacountyida.org.
• The Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency will meet remotely at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. To access the meeting, call 1-872-240-3412, access code 423-645-093, or visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/423645093.
• The Cayuga County Legislature Ways & Means Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. The meeting will be livestreamed at youtu.be/A2NzCDRZHYY.
• The Auburn Industrial Development Authority will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at 2 State St., Auburn.
• The Auburn City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18. The meeting will be livestreamed at AuburnNY.gov/Channel-A.
• Fleming Federated Church will host a drive-thru chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Morgan Half Acre Produce, 6169 Half Acre Road, Aurelius. Dinners are $10 and $5 for halves. Customers should enter on Route 326 and drive around the back of the store.
• A Father's Day chicken barbecue will be held Sunday, June 21, at the King Ferry Fire Department, 1011 Route 34B, King Ferry. Food is available for pickup only by 11 a.m. For more information, or to preorder, call (315) 575-4789.
• The Poplar Ridge Fire Department will host a Father's Day chicken barbecue, for pickup only. One hundred and fifty meals will be available. To preorder, call (315) 364-7344.
• The Fleming Fire Department No. 1 will hold its annual Father's Day chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday, June 21, at the department, 6063 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Dinners are $10 and available by drive-thru only.
• Auburn Elks Lodge will hold its annual Father's Day chicken barbecue on Sunday, June 21, beginning at 11 a.m. Full dinners cost 11.00 and include 1/2 chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, salt potatoes and a roll. Half dinners cost $7.00 for 1/2 chicken. Pre-orders guaranteed and can be made by calling (315) 252-4351. Delivery free for those who cannot pick up.
• A public hearing to review requests to include real property into the Cayuga County Agricultural District will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/4iJOnue3Pcw. The public can comment by calling (315) 294-8051. Maps of the 10 parcels, which were requested to be added during the annual application period of March 1-30, can be found at cayugacounty.us/1539/agriculture-farmland-protection-board.
• Faatz-Crofut Home for the Elderly is sponsoring a Doug's 2 Go Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at The Aurelius Fire Department. Call (607) 753-9184 until 4 p.m. to place an order.
