Cayuga County-area municipalities weighing marijuana options

That was one of the questions Bennett and Winslow had as they prepared to discuss their villages opting out.

They had more rhetorical questions, too. Bennett, for instance, wondered if it would be better for her village to have a dispensary for its residents, Wells College students, Inns of Aurora visitors and more. That might help keep people under the influence of marijuana off the road, which she said is one of her biggest concerns — especially considering the amount of teenagers who rely on driving in a rural area like hers. But at the same time, Bennett could see how not having a dispensary in the village might decrease the temptation of the drug.

Those questions, not money, will be on Bennett's mind as Aurora decides whether to opt out.

"I don't think it's a decision that ought to be made on revenue. It feels like much more of a safety issue to me than any revenue we would get," she said. "You have to think about the consequences."

In Weedsport, Winslow described a similar dilemma. He feels certain someone will try to open a dispensary in the village given its name, he said with a laugh, so he wants to make the right decision.