Cayuga County-area officials concerned about process for school budget revotes

That new date means revotes would have to happen after the 2020-21 budget year starts, which is July 1.

If a budget is rejected, the district could either try a revote on the same or a modified proposal, or it could adopt a contingency budget, which under law may not include any tax levy increase plus other restrictions.

Jay Worona, deputy executive director and general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association, said the association sees revotes as a positive if the state allows them to be held in person — if COVID-19 conditions allow — or absentee ballots that would be sent only to taxpayers who ask for them. If the state again requires districts to send ballots to all eligible voters, Worona said, the association believes most would rather adopt their contingency budgets then once again go through the financial and logistical hurdles of again distributing ballots.

"I can't speak for 700 districts, but I don't believe there are very many districts in the state that will see that as a viable option, at which point they'll be staying on a contingency budget," he said.