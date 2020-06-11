Cayuga County-area officials concerned about process for school budget revotes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's latest adjustment to the school budget and board of education voting process has some education leaders concerned about what will happen if a budget is rejected.
A new timeline that has set the mail-in ballot deadline for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, means that if a budget proposal is rejected, districts will not be able to put an alternative before voters until July 9 at the earliest, according to an executive order Cuomo signed this week.
Elections and budget votes normally take place in May. They were originally moved to June 9 to allow people to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo's executive order also mandated that all eligible voters be mailed absentee ballots.
However, on Sunday, less than 48 hours before the 5 p.m. deadline for ballots to be received, Cuomo announced another order saying districts must accept and count ballots received through the U.S. mail until 5 p.m. June 16. A reason for the change was because some districts had issues getting ballots out on time. That issue did not affect Cayuga County-area districts and other regions in the state.
A follow-up executive order from Cuomo Wednesday stated if voters don't approve their district's budget on the first try, "any resubmission to the voters of the original or revised budget shall be conducted at a date and by a process determined by and subject to a future Executive Order, provided, however, such revote shall not occur prior to July 9, 2020."
That new date means revotes would have to happen after the 2020-21 budget year starts, which is July 1.
If a budget is rejected, the district could either try a revote on the same or a modified proposal, or it could adopt a contingency budget, which under law may not include any tax levy increase plus other restrictions.
Jay Worona, deputy executive director and general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association, said the association sees revotes as a positive if the state allows them to be held in person — if COVID-19 conditions allow — or absentee ballots that would be sent only to taxpayers who ask for them. If the state again requires districts to send ballots to all eligible voters, Worona said, the association believes most would rather adopt their contingency budgets then once again go through the financial and logistical hurdles of again distributing ballots.
"I can't speak for 700 districts, but I don't believe there are very many districts in the state that will see that as a viable option, at which point they'll be staying on a contingency budget," he said.
Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien noted that under the current budget, the district can only spend money on expenses incurred by June 30. O'Brien said the district has had the community's support on the budget for years and hopes it will continue this year, but if the budget is rejected and district opts for a revote, it does not have guidance from the state on how and when that would happen or what it would do before that.
"What do we do from July 1 to the day of the vote? What is the authority for the school district to continue operating without a budget?," he said.
A major issue regarding a contingency budget, O'Brien said, is that districts' equipment budgets are frozen, which would be a problem since they will need to buy equipment to handle safety concerns in the fall in light of the pandemic.
"It could be as the school year evolves, (there may be) three or four pieces of equipment that would really help us keep the building sanitized and under contingencies we're precluded by law from buying additional equipment," O'Brien said.
He added that Cuomo has the ability to issue an executive order that could allow districts to still buy virus-related equipment under contingency budgets.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
