Cayuga County-area officials have unanswered questions about school voting delay

"We're doing social distancing for a reason, to help keep the spread of the virus from happening, so I don't think that's something that even should be considered, getting 100 signatures," he said.

Pirozzolo also wondered when it will be safe enough for people to gather for a district budget vote. Because the district's 2020-21 school calendar and budget begins on July 1, he said there will not be much time left by June.

"Of course that's a great thing, for them to push it, but it's just how far do you push it back?" he said.

He said the difference between May 19 and June 1 "isn't that many weeks."

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"I think there is positives and negatives about it, but I don't think two weeks is really going to make a huge difference when you're talking about a virus that is spreading across the world at the pace that it is," Pirozzolo said.

Other questions the superintendent has include how the district will be able to hold required budget hearings. He added that the longer the wait is, the longer it will be for the district to finalize a budget proposal. The district is waiting for details on the state aid it will receive, but added "we don't think it's going to be very favorable" for school districts due to the financial issues the state has gone through due to the crisis.