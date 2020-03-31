Cayuga County-area officials have unanswered questions about school voting delay

A recent state directive for school board elections to be pushed back in response to the coronavirus pandemic has left local school district superintendents with more questions than answers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Monday postponing school board elections until at least June 1, along with village and library board elections, due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19. School board elections are normally held in mid-May, and votes for the district's budget for the next school year are held that same day. When The Citizen reached out to the state Department of Education about details on what the order means for the budget and candidate petitioning process, the department referred questions to the governor's press office, which did not immediately respond.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the decision to push back the district's May 19 vote was a smart choice, but he still has concerns about how it will work. He noted anyone running for the board has to gather 100 signed petition signatures but said he didn't believe that was safe for anyone to be doing during the pandemic. He said Tuesday afternoon that the district hadn't received any state correspondence on how that should be handled due to the present circumstances.
"We're doing social distancing for a reason, to help keep the spread of the virus from happening, so I don't think that's something that even should be considered, getting 100 signatures," he said.
Pirozzolo also wondered when it will be safe enough for people to gather for a district budget vote. Because the district's 2020-21 school calendar and budget begins on July 1, he said there will not be much time left by June.
"Of course that's a great thing, for them to push it, but it's just how far do you push it back?" he said.
He said the difference between May 19 and June 1 "isn't that many weeks."
"I think there is positives and negatives about it, but I don't think two weeks is really going to make a huge difference when you're talking about a virus that is spreading across the world at the pace that it is," Pirozzolo said.
Other questions the superintendent has include how the district will be able to hold required budget hearings. He added that the longer the wait is, the longer it will be for the district to finalize a budget proposal. The district is waiting for details on the state aid it will receive, but added "we don't think it's going to be very favorable" for school districts due to the financial issues the state has gone through due to the crisis.
The district has long argued that it does not receive its fair share of funding. Pirozzolo said he believes the current pandemic will compound the district's financial worries.
Southern Cayuga School District Superintendent Patrick Jensen said he feels pushing the date to June will ensure "public safety as social distancing requirements can be maintained." He added that he felt shuttering all of the schools within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, including Southern Cayuga, in March after Cayuga County declared a state of emergency was proactive. He said he didn't see any cons to delaying the vote.
"The challenge is knowing an exact date for the vote as districts follow a strict guidelines to provide proper notice," Jensen said. "If the current crises is unresolved by May, an alternative budget approval process will need to be planned for."
Moravia Central School District Superintendent John Birmingham addressed the election move in an emailed response to The Citizen, saying "although not ideal I do understand the rationale for this decision based on prioritizing the need to maintain social distancing in response to this growing pandemic."
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Superintendent Jim Froio said he was glad the election was pushed back "because it gives us more time to worry about that later." He is more focused on other challenges such as feeding students while schools are closed, facilitating online learning and putting a new budget together based on the state's upcoming new budget figures.
"When initial things are said like moving budget votes out, I note it but I don't get all excited about it and I know that as we come closer, more details will come, they always have, we'll just kind of go from there," he said. "But our priorities haven't shifted since we closed."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
