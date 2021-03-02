Cayuga County area part of new Kinney senior COVID-19 vaccination program

Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties are set to be a part of an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination program for seniors in partnership with a retail pharmacy chain.
Kinney Drugs and the nonprofit Association on Aging in New York are teaming up to hold vaccination clinics for people 65 and older who will make appointments through phone calls to their county aging office, according to a news release.
Vaccination appointments for the coronavirus have been available almost exclusively online, so seniors with problems accessing or utilizing technology haven't been able to get appointments.
A total of 21 counties are included in the 10-week program, scheduled to begin the second week of March. County offices for the aging will give people assistance by telephone to set up appointments for these clinics only, the news release said.
Interested seniors in the applicable counties are asked to contact their local office to make appointments.
"We are to partner with the Association on Aging. Our pharmacists and team members continue to be there for our communities every step of the way, and this is one more way we can help those who need it most during this unprecedented time. As an employee-owned organization, we are proud to provide these immunizations and serve in this capacity," Kinney Drugs President Rebecca Bubel said in a news release.
New York state is currently in phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with eligible recipients including residents age 65 and older, ce…
