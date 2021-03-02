Cayuga County area part of new Kinney senior COVID-19 vaccination program

Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties are set to be a part of an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination program for seniors in partnership with a retail pharmacy chain.

Kinney Drugs and the nonprofit Association on Aging in New York are teaming up to hold vaccination clinics for people 65 and older who will make appointments through phone calls to their county aging office, according to a news release.

Vaccination appointments for the coronavirus have been available almost exclusively online, so seniors with problems accessing or utilizing technology haven't been able to get appointments.

A total of 21 counties are included in the 10-week program, scheduled to begin the second week of March. County offices for the aging will give people assistance by telephone to set up appointments for these clinics only, the news release said.

Interested seniors in the applicable counties are asked to contact their local office to make appointments.