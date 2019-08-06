City
• Jackop Aaron Lehtonen, 30, 82 Havens Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Mikal Shawn Holbrook Sr., 31, transient, was picked up Aug. 2 on a bench warrant.
• Marcus Andre Humphrey, 36, 15 Orchard Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Coralle Grace Cook, 39, 130 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 5.
State
• Calvin B. Stone, 20, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with third-degree possession of a forged instrument, first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Aaron M. Poorman, 24, Port Byron, was charged Aug. 4 with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
County
• Amanda B. Brown, 30, 16 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was picked up July 31 on an executive bench warrant.
• Kendra Ruth Smith, 23, 598 12th St., Fair Haven, was charged July 29 with falsely reporting an incident that did not occur to law enforcement.
• Justin A. Lafler, 28, transient, was charged Aug. 1 with an unspecified family court violation.
• John W. Flannigan, 59, 8 Orchard Ave., Auburn, was charged July 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and an aggravated family offense.