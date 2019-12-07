City
• Willie James Jr., 44, 29 Liberty St., Auburn, was picked up on an indictment warrant and charged Dec. 6 with five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Vernon C. Symonds III, 33, 36 Franklin St., was picked up on an indictment warrant and charged Dec. 6 with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Gary A. Guy Jr., 44, 24 Nelson St., Apt. 1. Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Dec. 6 and charged with petit larceny.
State
• Robert A. Bruno, 73, Owasco, was charged Dec. 5 with official misdemeanor.
• Daniel J. Mace, 29, Kirkville, was charged Dec. 5 with issuing a bad check.
• Lorenzo S. Grainger, 25, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 5 with second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal possession of an anti-security item, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting first offense and two counts of reckless driving.
• Dennaisha G. Moody, 22, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 5 with petit larceny.
• Marla M. Vinton, 20, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 6 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and of alcohol.