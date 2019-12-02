City
• Clifton Edward Lamb, 58, 198 West 7th St., Oswego, was charged Nov. 26 fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Xavier Jamal Alford, 27, 4255 Vine Meadow Road, Liverpool, was picked up Nov. 27 on a bench warrant.
• Damincio Issac Charles, 29, 5 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 28 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• David Nelson Manwaring, 52, 16 Steel St., Auburn, was picked up Nov. 30 on a bench warrant.
• Matthew Edward Mosher, 45, transient, was charged Nov. 27 with first-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny.
• Jacqueline Marie DeAngelis, 36, 42 South St., Apt. 15, Auburn, was charged Nov. 27 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and picked up on a bench warrant.
• David Nicholas Atwood, 35, 37 Frances St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 27 with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal trespassing.
State
• Robert A. Kassel, 63, Baldwinsville, was charged Nov. 29 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Michael A. Brown, 42, Fleming, was charged Nov. 29 with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.