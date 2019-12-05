City
• Christopher Leigh Copeland II, 33, 1144 Bellevue Ave., Syracuse, was picked up Dec. 3 on a bench warrant.
• Cairo Shane Mitchell, 28, 19 Drumlins Terrace, Syracuse, was picked up Dec. 2 on a bench warrant.
• Jeremy Allen Boyd, 47, 217 Genesee St., Apt. 11, Auburn, was charged Dec. 2 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
• Jonathan James Moore, 21, 22 Foote St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 3 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Lawrence Andrew Atkins, 42, 44 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 5 on a bench warrant. He was also charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and false personation.
• Alyssa Renee Bort, 25, 215 Genesee St., Apt. F48, Auburn, was charged Dec. 4 with possession of a hypodermic instrument and possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.
• Sammy Joe Sikes, 28, 55 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged D
State
• Reynaldo A. Ratcliffe-Sierra, 23, Auburn, was charged Dec. 2 with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, reckless driving and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
• Ryan E. Mudge, 28, Elbridge, was charged Dec. 2 with unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner consent.
• Christopher Shernesky, 43, Seneca Falls, was charged Dec. 3 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Thomas F. Mastropietro, 59, Port Byron, was charged Dec. 4 with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property.
• Khawla M. Baninmed, 49, Union Springs, was charged Nov. 27 with prohibited sale of alcohol and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.
County
• Damario A. Johnson, 27, 110 Vananden St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 6 with second-degree criminal contempt and an aggravated family offense.
• Dylan A. Hulslander, 22, 11333 Route 90, Genoa, was charged Nov. 6 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
• James D. Paul, 31, 2709 Erie Drive, Weedsport, was charged Nov. 7 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Kellie M. Ellis, 29, 2529 Mayo Road, Genoa, was charged Nov. 7 with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Jeffrey E. Handley, 34, 6173 Oak Ridge Road, Owasco, was picked up Nov. 8 on a bench warrant.
• David Charles Saville, 41, 14 2nd Ave., Owasco, was charged Nov. 8 with third-degree menacing.
• Kerry D. Randall, 65, 9212 Coyle Road, Brutus, was charged Nov. 9 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18% or more.
• Justin Michael Tracy, 22, 215 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 11 with second-degree introducing prison contraband into prison.
• William Robert Butler, 41, 4 Guilfoil Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 12 with second-degree possession of contraband in prison.
• Logan Ryan Decker, 27, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged Nov. 12 with second-degree introducing contraband into prison.
• Martin Nieves Gomez III, 42, 32 Liberty St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 12 with sixth-degree conspiracy.
• Dallas T. Wheat, 27, 29 Madison Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 14 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• David M. Dean, 38, 1048 Dean Road, Genoa, was charged Nov. 14 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operating of a motor vehicle.
• Tiffani L. Coulter, 27, 89 York St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 15 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• Kenneth E. Young, 32, 686 Reynolds Road, Owasco, was charged Nov. 16 with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
• Arthur E. Johnson IV, 37, 2831 Stout Road, Romulus, was picked up Nov. 16 on a bench warrant.
• Micco Rafael Agnew-El, 19, 501 South Crouse Ave., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 22 with second-degree possession of contraband in prison.
• William Robert Burgdoff, 34, 119 Main St., Moravia, was picked up Nov. 19 on an arrest warrant.
• Damincio Isaac Charles, 29, 5 Holley St., Auburn, was picked up Nov. 28 on an arrest warrant.
• Erin E. Chehovich, 25, 1328 Route 326, Springport, was charged Nov. 18 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more.
• Tiffany Jo Ernst, 37, 35 Lansing St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 26 with second-degree possession of contraband in prison.
• Cary R. Kulis, 47, 656 State Route 34, Locke, was charged Nov. 26 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Mary Jane Leja, 24, 28 Foote St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 18 with driving while intoxicated moving from lane unsafely and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Serra C. Longo, 42, 14828 Lake St., Fair Haven, was charged Nov. 25 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Joshua Lafayette Patterson, 35, transient, was charged Nov. 26 with false personation.
• Paul M. Ruschak, 35, 1395 Haiti Road, Mentz, was charged Nov. 19 with unauthorized use of a vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
• Mitchell Joseph Bryan Simon, 24, 197 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 25 with third-degree stalking and forcible touching.
• Tiffany Anne Skarr, 29, 4 N Hamilton St., Apt. 5, Jordan, was picked up Nov. 21 on a bench warrant.
• Tina L. Watkins, 52, 15 Seminary St., Union Springs, was charged Nov. 29 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• H.K. Webster-Goolden, 54, 14564 Richmond Ave., Fair Haven, was charged Nov. 29 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.