City

• Nicholas Michael Fish, 31, 94 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 6 on a bench warrant.

• Robin Marie Ray, 27, 64 Perrine St., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 6 on a bench warrant.

• Randell Solomon Agee, 22, 76 Greenview, Auburn, was picked up Dec. 6 on a bench warrant.

• Brandon Lewis Riggleman, 20, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 7 on a bench warrant.

• Shaun Michael Warner, 35, 5 Lawton Ave., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 6 on a bench warrant and charged with resisting arrest.

• Robin Marie Ray, 27, 64 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 6 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Joshua Paul Henry, 35, 3933 Chase Road, Union Springs, was charged Dec. 6 with criminal possession of stolen property.

• Paul Michael Ruschak III, 34, 1395 Haiti Road, Auburn, was charged Dec. 6 with petit larceny, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Tylor James McCracken, 20, 20 Foote St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 7 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Rosemary Stephenson, 53, 24 Lincoln St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 7 with petit larceny.

• Jessica Florence Smith, 45, 160 Seymour St., Apt. A, Auburn, was charged Dec. 7 with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Brandon Michael Peckham, 27, 94 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 9 with third-degree burglary, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Darryl Alan Ross Sr., 58, 22 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with third-degree attempted criminal sex act, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

State

• John J. Anthony, 35, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 6 with second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

• A 17-year-old from Port Byron was charged Dec. 7 with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property.

• Trudi J. Tanner, 58, Auburn, was charged Dec. 6 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

