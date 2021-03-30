 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 30, 2021
CRIME

Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 30, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

 City

• Karina R. Corter, 27, 7884 Eades Road, Wolcott, was charged March 26 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Sabrina E. Edwards, 50, 19 Galen St., Clyde, was picked up on a bench warrant March 28. 

• Jeremy D. Gregory, 34, 75 Columbus St., Auburn, was charged March 29 with misapplication of property.

• Ashley L. Snow, 36, 7 Barber St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 28.

• Carlos E. Villalba, 44, 52 West St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged March 28 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

County

• Dylan A. Hulslander, 23, 11333 Route 90, Locke, was picked up on a bench warrant March 27.

• Paul B. Genovese, 36, 612 Levitt St., Rome, was charged March 28 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Chloe N. Glen, 30, PO Box 15403, Syracuse, was charged March 29 with resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

State

• Kevin L. Ellers, Union Springs, was charged March 27 with first-degree driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Michael B. Podolak, 36, Moravia, was charged March 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Eric M. Martinez, 25, Port Byron, was charged March 29 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Aaron J. Shuba, 20, Cayuga, was charged May 29 with second-degree burglary.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cayuga County High Angle Rescue brings a 5-year-old to safety in New Hope

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News