City
• Joseph Edward Nichols, 26, 48 Jefferson St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 20 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Marvin Leon Knight, 38, 8 James St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 21 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
• Christian Rivera, 34, 7 Woodruff Place, Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Nov. 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,fourth-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a miscellaneous dangerous drug and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
• Gage Basil Ashley, 22, 7 Aurelius Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Nov. 22 with first-degree murder.
• Tyree Lemar Anglin, 19, 119 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 22 with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery.
• Lucciano Vicentte Spagnola, 17, 5 Bellevue Place, Auburn, was charged Nov. 22 with second-degree murder.
• Karyle J. Niswender, 24, 54 Merriman St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 22 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• James John Hartman, 21, 117 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 22 with resisting arrest.
• Nicholas James Sheils, 33, transient, was charged Nov. 23 with a sentence violation.
• Jaime Lynn Thurston, 32, 7 John St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Nov. 24 with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud and misuse of food stamps.
• Samanthe Lee Harris, 40, 51 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Nov. 24 with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.
• Samantha Breann Bort, 25, 1635 West Onondaga St., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 24 with possession of a hypodermic instrument and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug. She was also charged with petit larceny.
• Tabitha M. Hagar, 34, 123 Seymour St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Nov. 25 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Earl T. Horn, 36, 620 Hannibal St., Fulton, was picked on a bench warrant Nov. 25.
• Michael A. McNamara, 37, 50 Oak St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 25.
• Alyssa R. Bort, 25, 215 Genesee St., Apt. F48, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 25.
• Nathen R. Miller, 26, 37 Olympia Ave., Apt. C50, Auburn, was charged Nov. 26 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Christopher J. Morris, 35, 3 Seminary St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Nov. 25 and charged with second-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
State
• Jamal L. Henderson, 44, Auburn, was charged Nov. 20 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more suspensions.
• Beth M. Fiume, 36, Moravia, was charged Nov. 22 with second-degree burglary of a dwelling and criminal mischief with the intent to damage property.