City
• Julius Leggs McClary, 30, 18 Howard St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 30 with criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Keith Richard Wydick, 33, 541 Hixson Ave., Syracuse, was picked up Oct. 30 on a bench warrant.
• Alixander J. Curnow, 22, 5 West St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 28.
• Lekeisha N. Denman-Duval, 29, 812 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with second-degree criminal trespass and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Nicole Marie Gourley, 38, 3 Derby Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up Oct. 29 on a bench warrant.
• Tori Michele Gaumer, 27, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. N84, Auburn, was charged Oct. 29 with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, first-degree filing false instrument, first-degree falsifying business records and misuse of food stamps.
• Vell Kurt Smithers, 20, 63 West St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 31 with petit larceny.
• Matthew James McIntosh, 28, 2717 Van Buren St., Weedsport, was charged Nov. 2 with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Dylan C. Lipscomb, 29, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 16, Auburn, was charged Nov. 2 second-degree menacing.
• Sam Paul Mallory, 41, 49 Oak St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 2 with third-degree menacing.
• Jeffrey Paul Lawson, 49, 3 Florence St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 2 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Timothy James McMahon, 43, 10 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 2 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was picked up on a bench warrant.
State
• Kevin S. Dautrich, 64, Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with first offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1 percent and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Matt. R. Brush, 41, Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas J. Todd, 27, Groton, was charged Oct. 29 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Susan K. Boberg, 19, Auburn, was charged Oct. 29 with petit larceny.
• Randi L. Vorhis, 34, Auburn, was charged Nov. 1 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Andrew R. Flores, 24, Moravia, was charged Nov. 3 first-degree operation of motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
• Jeffrey J. Simmons, 32, Skaneateles, was charged Nov. 2 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.