City
• Carmen J. Valerino, 66, 131 E. Genesee St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Nov. 4 with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent and driving while intoxicated first-offense.
• Frederick W. Stormes Jr., 59, 145 Wall St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 5 with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Thomas A. Dobson, 25, 42 South St., Apt. 20, Auburn, was charged Nov. 6 with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Lorissa D. Flowers, 18, 57 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Joelle J. Townsend, 28, 47 Park Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 29 with petit larceny.
• Phillip J. Rodriquez, 34, 2495 West Main St., Cato Village, was charged Oct. 29 with criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Matthew James McIntosh, 28, 2717 Van Buren St., Weedsport, was picked up Nov. 2 on an arrest warrant.
• Thomas R. Martin, 52, 1043 Elton Drive, Endicott, was charged Nov. 2 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
State
• Peter R. Dilauro, 19, Clifton Park, was charged Nov. 4 with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
• Dan Salemi, 53, Auburn, was charged Nov. 4 with first-degree driving while intoxicated.
• Christopher J. Hatfield, 36, Scipio Center, was charged Nov. 5 with criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Holly A. Cook, 21, Weedsport, was charged Nov. 5 with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent first offense and driving while intoxicated first-offense.