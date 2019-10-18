City
• Christopher M. Komoroski, 25, 4 Lawton Ave., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 16.
• Joshua L. Sylvester, 32, 3 Mahaney St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 16 with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and was picked up on a bench warrant.
• Julien N. Medrek, 31, 7 Grover St., Apt. B1, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged Oct. 17 with third-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass.
• Anthony J. McAllister, 19 86 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 16 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and leaving scene of an incident without reporting.
• Abdiaziz A. Ahmed, 25, 317 Kenwood Ave., Apt. 2, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 17 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.
• Patrick D. Enge, 33, 94 Melrose Road, Auburn, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Shannon R. Whitmore, 24, 39 Wall St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 18 with aggravated criminal contempt and third-degree assault.