City
• Corey Albert Gamlen, 31, 129 Swift St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant and charged Oct. 19 with third-degree robbery and petit larceny.
• Jennifer Ann Sanders, 31, 86 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Melissa Ann Henry, 32, 13 McMaster Place, Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with petit larceny.
• Tiffany Anne Cormack, 38, 11395 North Road, Cato, was charged Oct. 19 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%.
• Christopher James Morris, 35, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Oct. 20 with fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was also charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and petit larceny.
• James Benjamin Yon Jr., 50, 175 North St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 21 with third-degree fleeing an officer, resisting arrest, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• John Anthony Reddick Jr., 42, 2709 Erie Drive, Apt. 112, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 21 with second-degree criminal contempt. He was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and resisting arrest.
• Richard Anthony Bizardi, 44, 1 Cedarwood Boulevard, Apt. A1, Baldwinsville, was charged Oct. 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia.
• Tamika Lee Radcliffe, 19, 33 Frances St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 21 with endangering the welfare of a child.
State
• Tim Brown, 54, Auburn, was charged Oct. 18 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• Frederick J. Richardson, 51, Moravia, was charged Oct. 19 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• A 17-year-old girl from Auburn was charged Oct. 19 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• An 18-year-old boy was charged Oct. 21 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree falsifying business records.
• Justin M. DeCapio, 28, Auburn, was charged Oct. 21 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen credit card and second-degree forgery of tokens.
• Robert T. Watkins, 34, Brutus, was charged Oct. 21 with third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.