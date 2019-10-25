City
• Joseph George Woodman, 32, 1 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 22 with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
• Emmanuel Lee Walls Sr., 34, 13 McMaster Place, Auburn, was charged Oct. 22 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-offense driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and first-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Lynn C. Hafl, 31, 953 Main St., Locke, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 1.
• Hunter T. Morf, 18, 2527 Mechanic St., Cato village, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 2.
• Justin M. McDeid, 29, 44 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 2 with fifth-degree conspiracy.
• Tiffany A. Skarr, 29, 24 Nelson St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 9.
• Elliott L. Felko, 21, 2456 Salt Road, Summerhill was charged Oct. 10 with second-degree rape.
• Michael J. Burgman, 43, 2510 Route 34, Venice, was charged Oct. 10 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1 percent and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Kaitlyn M. Margensey, 23, 72 3rd Dr., Brutus, was charged Oct. 11 with criminal mischief.
• Denise M. Picciano, 63, 3912 Center Street Road, Sennett, was charged Oct. 12 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1 percent with a prior conviction within the last 10 years and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Katrina A. Banas, 34, 3117 Liberty St., Meridian, was charged Oct. 12 with aggravated driving while intoxicated per se and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Mark D. France, 38, 55 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up on a family court warrant Oct. 13 and charged with unspecified violation of family court act.
• Christopher J. Morris, 35, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 15.
• Kollin J. Vannorstrand, 18, 2046 Route 31, Mentz, was charged Oct. 15 with forcible touching ad endangering the welfare of a child.
• Justin A. Depugh, 30, 130 Brutus Road, Elbridge, NY, was picked up on two arrest warrants Oct. 19 and charged with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Shane C. Bunce, 42, 32 McClellan St., Port Byron, was charged Oct. 20 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Canieya D. Williams, 26, 19 Franklin St., 8, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 21.
State
• Loreal D. Bass, 38, Utica, was charged Oct. 23 with petit larceny.
• Michael P. Popoff, 59, Liverpool, was charged Oct. 23 with with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 of 1 percent and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Julius Leggs McClary, 30, 18 Howard St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Oct. 24 with second-degree burglary, third-degree robbery and second-degree strangulation.
• Gregory Allen Latz, 42, 9552 Oakland Road, Brutus, was charged Oct. 24 with petit larceny.
• Vincent Candeau, 42, Moravia, was charged Oct. 15 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.