City

• Joseph George Woodman, 32, 1 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 22 with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

• Emmanuel Lee Walls Sr., 34, 13 McMaster Place, Auburn, was charged Oct. 22 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-offense driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and first-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Lynn C. Hafl, 31, 953 Main St., Locke, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 1.

• Hunter T. Morf, 18, 2527 Mechanic St., Cato village, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 2.

• Justin M. McDeid, 29, 44 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 2 with fifth-degree conspiracy.

• Tiffany A. Skarr, 29, 24 Nelson St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 9.

• Elliott L. Felko, 21, 2456 Salt Road, Summerhill was charged Oct. 10 with second-degree rape.

• Michael J. Burgman, 43, 2510 Route 34, Venice, was charged Oct. 10 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1 percent and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

• Kaitlyn M. Margensey, 23, 72 3rd Dr., Brutus,  was charged Oct. 11 with criminal mischief.

• Denise M. Picciano, 63, 3912 Center Street Road, Sennett, was charged Oct. 12 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1 percent with a prior conviction within the last 10 years and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

• Katrina A. Banas, 34, 3117 Liberty St., Meridian, was charged Oct. 12 with aggravated driving while intoxicated per se and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

• Mark D. France, 38, 55 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up on a family court warrant Oct. 13 and charged with unspecified violation of family court act.

• Christopher J. Morris, 35, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 15.

• Kollin J. Vannorstrand, 18, 2046 Route 31, Mentz, was charged Oct. 15 with forcible touching ad endangering the welfare of a child.

• Justin A. Depugh, 30, 130 Brutus Road, Elbridge, NY, was picked up on two arrest warrants Oct. 19 and charged with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Shane C. Bunce, 42, 32 McClellan St., Port Byron, was charged Oct. 20 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Canieya D. Williams, 26, 19 Franklin St., 8, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 21.

State

• Loreal D. Bass, 38, Utica, was charged Oct. 23 with petit larceny.

• Michael P. Popoff, 59, Liverpool, was charged Oct. 23 with with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 of 1 percent and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

• Julius Leggs McClary, 30, 18 Howard St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Oct. 24 with second-degree burglary, third-degree robbery and second-degree strangulation.

• Gregory Allen Latz, 42, 9552 Oakland Road, Brutus, was charged Oct. 24 with petit larceny.

• Vincent Candeau, 42, Moravia, was charged Oct. 15 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

