City
• Kevin Arthur Green Jr., 35, 793 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, was picked up Oct. 25 on a bench warrant.
• Clifton James Lamb, 33, 198 West 7th St., Oswego, was charged Oct. 26 with fifth-degree conspiracy and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Carr William Magel, 90, 171 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 25 with criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Raymond Douglas Bagley, 42, 126 South St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Oct. 25 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Tiffany Jo Ernst, 37, transient, was picked up Oct. 26 on a bench warrant.
• Jonathan James Moore, 20, 22 Foote St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 27 with obstruction of breathing.
• Alixander J. Curnow, 22, 5 West St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 28.
• Lekeisha N. Denman-Duval, 29, 812 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with second-degree criminal trespass and endangering the welfare of a child.
State
• Kelly M. Finnerty, 38, Sterling, was charged Oct. 27 with petit larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny with a credit card.
• Carey R. Gorman, 34, Watertown, was charged Oct. 27 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug.
• Kevin S. Dautrich, 64, Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with first offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1 percent and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Matt. R. Brush, 41, Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
County
• Kollin J. Vannorstrand, 18, 2046 Route 31, Mentz, was charged Oct. 23 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Shawn Stephen Holmes, 28, 3586 Brick Church Road, Ledyard, was charged Oct. 25 with assault on a police officer/fireman/EMT.
• Cary R. Kulis, 47, 656 State Route 34, Locke, was charged Oct. 25 with second-degree criminal trespassing unlawfully entering or remaining in a dwelling.