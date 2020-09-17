 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 17, 2020
CRIME

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 17, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Mitchell A. Aaserud, 31, 36 Franklin St., Chapel House Franklin Street, Auburn, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16.

• Vyshaun E. Davis, 19, 116 Clark, Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Christopher J. Hatfield, 37, 162 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Davonte X. House, 21, 4 Factory St., Union Springs, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16.

• Tyler Loerzel-Cavender, 18, 204 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Scott Free, 48, 5 Lawton Ave., 3, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16.

• Cindy L. Rowe, 61, 19 Franklin St., 5, Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

County

• Daniel P. Fox, 21, 14 Mill St., Apt. 2, Marathon, was charged Sept. 16 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent and driving while intoxicated first offense.

State

• Jami J. Evans, 39, Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with endangering the welfare of a child.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: New York state drops rail car, tugboat for artificial reef creation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News