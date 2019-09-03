City
• Cecilia M. Tanner, 29, 174 Van Anden St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Aug. 29 with first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Barbara A. Rahrle, 30, 191 Genesee St., was picked up on an arrest warrant Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated harassment.
• Tiffany Ann Gushlaw, 31, 29 Seymour St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 30 on a bench warrant.
• Michael Ahmad Clardy, 26, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 8, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with petit larceny.
• James David Williams Jr., 35, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 10, Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with two counts of petit larceny.
• Jennifer Ann Sanders, 31, 86 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Mark Lee Henley, 29, 69 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 31 on a bench warrant and charged with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Cierra Margaret Schoroeder, 30, 7 Grover St., Apt. 12, Auburn, was charged Sept. 2 with first-degree criminal nuisance.
• Swyn Bernard Nelson, 28, 10 Hoeltzer St., Rochester, was charged Sept. 2 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody Michael Christoff, 21, 53 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with obstructing governmental administration.
State
• Yolanda Sanchez, 35, Port Byron, was charged Sept. 1 with criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
• Stephen L. Mattes, 29, Cortland, was charged Sept. 2 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in the form of firearms.