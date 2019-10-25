AUBURN — Children from throughout Cayuga County were able to get new coats and other apparel for the upcoming winter through the annual Warm The Children giveaway.
Close to 1,500 new coats for children up to 14 years old were collected through community donations for the event, which took place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn. The partners for the event were the Auburn Rotary Club, The Citizen and Community Action Programs Cayuga-Seneca.
Karen Macier, a Rotary member and one of the coordinators for the program, said Friday the number of applicants for coats broke the event's record. Boots were bought this year through a donation from Nucor Steel, and Macier acknowledged JC Penney for "helping us purchase the coats that we needed this year."
Macier said 13% of people in the county are at the poverty level and there are another 28% "who are working and can't make ends meet." She also praised those involved with the event, including those who supported the event through monetary donations, around 50 volunteers and the hotel.
"You know what winters are like around here. It can be a long season," she said. "To be able to help this many families and kids is just very heart-warming."
Kelly Long, who came Friday her daughter Keyonna and grandchild Audre Smith, 11 months, was looking through the piles of coats to choose from for her grandchildren. Her oldest daughter, Mateeka Long, died in February, Kelly said, and she is taking care of her children.
"Thank God there are people who help," she said.