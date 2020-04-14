Cayuga County-area resources during COVID-19
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County-area resources during COVID-19

Coronavirus 5.JPG

Nurses set up a tent in the parking lot of Auburn Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, a primary care practice owned by Auburn Community Hospital, to triage respiratory patients visiting the office on Genesee Street during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Auburn Community Hospital: (315) 255-7011

Cayuga County emergency operations hotline: (315) 253-1355

Cayuga County Health Department: (315) 253-1560

Cayuga County resource page (local crisis hotlines, addiction services, food pantries and more): cayugacounty.us/response

Cayuga Economic Development Agency emergency microloan program: https://cayugaeda.org/business-assistance/covid-19-emergency-microloan-program

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca domestic violence hotline: (315) 255-6221

Friends of Recovery New York online recovery group list: https://for-ny.org/get-help

NYS behavioral health resources: 1-888-614-5400

NYS Department of Health hotline: 1-888-364-3065

NYS domestic violence and sexual violence hotline: 1-800-942-6906

NYS emotional support hotline: 1-844-863-9314

NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports hotline: 1-877-8-HOPENY

NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports resource page (

NYS resource page: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

NYS unemployment application: ny.gov/services/get-unemployment-assistance

Red Cross blood drive locator: redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK

Upstate University Hospital hotline: (315) 464-3979

Veterans crisis hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News