Cayuga County-area resources during COVID-19

Auburn Community Hospital: (315) 255-7011
Cayuga County emergency operations hotline: (315) 253-1355
Cayuga County Health Department: (315) 253-1560
Cayuga County resource page (local crisis hotlines, addiction services, food pantries and more): cayugacounty.us/response
Cayuga Economic Development Agency emergency microloan program: https://cayugaeda.org/business-assistance/covid-19-emergency-microloan-program
Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca domestic violence hotline: (315) 255-6221
Friends of Recovery New York online recovery group list: https://for-ny.org/get-help
NYS behavioral health resources: 1-888-614-5400
NYS Department of Health hotline: 1-888-364-3065
NYS domestic violence and sexual violence hotline: 1-800-942-6906
NYS emotional support hotline: 1-844-863-9314
NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports hotline: 1-877-8-HOPENY
NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports resource page (
NYS resource page: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home
NYS unemployment application: ny.gov/services/get-unemployment-assistance
Red Cross blood drive locator: redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK
Upstate University Hospital hotline: (315) 464-3979
Veterans crisis hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.