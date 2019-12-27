The Port Byron Central School District Board of Education meeting on Dec. 16 didn't just feature the normal discussions on financial and operational issues one might expect, but included cookies and performances from the the high school jazz band and jazz choir.
District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said in a weekly newsletter Dec. 13 that the district has made efforts to bring in more people.
"The school board has tried to make these meetings more responsive ... by incorporating several key components to increase their relevancy and opportunities for interaction. This Monday’s upcoming school board meeting serves as a great example of this effort and focus," O'Brien said. "The meeting will meet the legal requirements (such as approving financial and personnel items), but will also include a student performance, presentations by school administrators, and time for stakeholders to enjoy cookies and conversations."
Port Byron is one of several Cayuga County-area districts that have tried to engage parents and community members not just through meetings but with other means as well.
Dr. Paul Ryan, the board president for Port Byron, said big crowds often don't flock to meetings unless "there's a big issue, and usually it's a negative issue." Ryan said the district has held events such as the recent student performance or a presentation from the previous month with the supervisor for the elementary school newspaper and some students, followed by a break for cookies. These breaks allow board members to compliment students on their work while giving parents an opportunity to talk to members about concerns they have or things they've liked, Ryan said. He noted around 30 people were in the audience for the jazz performance at the meetings.
Ryan said presentations from administrators, a member of the public or teachers at meetings don't attract the public but it helps the board interact with teachers and "see what's going on." He said the district has other ways as well.
"I guess there's a label to it, Board of Education Appreciation Week, we don't like that, so what we do is, we all take the day off and we go visit the school," Ryan said.
The principals for the junior-senior high school and the elementary school ask teachers if it's OK for board members to come in, and one or two members will go into each class they're invited to, Ryan said. This can include going to see the rock-climbing wall, listening to the social worker for one of their schools talk about their day, or vising a physics or history class. These visits allow districts to meet with teachers and other staff members and hear about their thoughts and concerns, Ryan said.
"If someone has a concern, sometimes they don't want to come to a meeting and present it to the public. They feel like they're getting scrutinized," he said. "This is where it's a very informal discussion with a board member so you can be heard, and so the board knows what concerns our maintenance people have or the teachers have."
Though Ryan noted board of education meetings are just one avenue to gauge what people's concerns are, we said public engagements with the boards helps them determine what direction they should go on issues such as curriculum and facilities and "what's important to parents and what's important to teachers and what's important to the community."
"Even though it's a meeting in the public, we try and make it a little more informative, a little more informative so people can be informed on what's going on with the school district," Ryan said.
Paul Byrne, president of the school board for the Cato-Meridian Central School District, said via email that meeting attendance varies greatly.
"There are times we will have upwards of 30 audience members, and sometimes only a few. I would say we average 10-12," he said.
The board is "generally happy" with the participation they receive at meetings, Byrne said, adding that he believes community members are aware of the times, days and locations for meetings. He said that information is provided on the district's website, calendar and electronic signs.
That said, Byrne noted boosting engagement is a goal for the board and the district, as he said Superintendent Terry Ward recently launched a five-year strategic plan and placed community members on committees at several levels in order to provide additional opportunities for input."
This plan is vital, Bryne continued, "as as we look at the long term goals of our district and how to achieve them with the wishes of our constituents in mind."
"We have a very supportive and caring community and we are happy to hear comments from our constituents at meetings," he said. "I think people know they are listened to and they and the district have the same goal — to have a safe, efficient, high level, and continuing to improve school district."
Skaneateles board president Tom Lambdin said though meetings are often "slimly attended," the district has found other ways to communicate with parents and community members. What often draws people in to meetings are acknowledgements of student milestones, Lambdin said, such as musical achievement, sports teams being congratulated on their accomplishments and presentations by students on what they've been doing through Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. Parents often support their children and students will bring their friends, he said, adding that students sometimes hold presentations.
There are other ways to get important information out to students, Lambdin said, adding that the district tries to have resources available on their website and reach out to journalists to "get out the word out" even if people aren't at a meeting.
Lambdin, who has been a board member for over nine years, said people not attending meetings hasn't been a big issue for the district. He said Skaneateles' board members are "closely involved with the community," and are involved with churches and community groups. He said many members have children in the district, so they often talk to people at parent-related events. Lambdin said community members have talked to him about school board-related issues at the Tops Friendly Markets store in Skaneateles on multiple occasions.
"It gives you firsthand information, it lets you know what's on a person's mind and it's a chance to ask them, 'OK, what can we do better?' and a lot of times, quite frankly, people will stop me to say they like the way things are going," he said. "Sometimes it's about a problem, but frequently, it's just to say hello, which is kind of nice."
Lambdin added that issues at school are often resolved either between the student and the teacher or the parent communicating with the student's teacher, so the school board normally isn't on the forefront of hearing those concerns.
"Generally the meetings are more for formal businesses and most people just trust that's working unless they were hear otherwise," he said.
He added that "it would be great, in an ideal world" if every taxpayer attended a school board or local town meeting — but not necessarily every meeting, Lambdin said, because "people have busy lives." He said he believes other people are often volunteering for other community needs, such as coaching sports or volunteering for their local fire department.
"It would be great if people could attend a meeting just to understand 'Alright, these are the things that come up.' and to be be aware of it firsthand," Lambdin said. "And more importantly probably, to consider participating, whether that be just by giving their input on issues that come up or whether it be to actually consider running as an elected representative if they believe that they would do a job that would be the right thing to improve their township, their municipality, their school system. This is the underpinning of our society, it is participatory, and oftentimes it's simply participatory at a volunteer level."
