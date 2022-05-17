Cayuga County-area school budgets all pass

There was a close vote in the Cato-Meridian school district as voters approved all of the school district budgets in the Cayuga County-area Tuesday and elected members to their local school boards.

All of the local budget proposals were at or below the state's tax cap, so none required more than a simple majority to pass, but voters in the Cato-Meridian Central School District approved the district's budget proposal by just 12 votes and also rejected a plan to establish a new capital reserve fund.

The $23 million budget passed by a vote of 153-141. The budget raises spending 3.0% and increases the tax levy 2.5%.

A proposition to purchase school buses passed 195-96; a proposition for a land purchase passed 160-132; but a proposition to establish an additional $5 million capital reserve fund for future projects failed by a vote of 131 in favor to 153 against.

Kathleen Bratt (208), Kristin Cox (219) and Timothy Hulbert (217) were elected to three-year terms on the school board.

In the Union Springs Central School District, voters approved a $20 million budget by a vote of 437 to 67. The plan increases spending 4.1% and raises the tax levy 1.3%.

In a competitive school board race for three three-year seats, incumbents Robin Janas McKay (352) and Barry Schwarting (300) were elected along with Ross Lawton (261).

The vote totals for Kris Chalupnicki and Jackie Farrelly-Dougherty were not reported.

A proposition for a capital improvement project passed 436-60. A proposition to establish a 10-year capital reserve passed 426-69 and a proposition for Springport Free Library funding was approved 417-88.

Voters in Southern Cayuga approved an $18.7 million budget 558-219. The budget increases spending 1.9% and increases the tax levy .5%.

With five candidates running for three available three-year seats on the school board, voters elected Janet Lehman (558), Matthew Bennett (462) and Heather Rejman (403). Tim Pallokat received 355 votes and Stephen Lonsky received 181.

Ballot propositions to purchase school buses and funding increases for the Aurora Free Library and Hazard Library Association were all approved.

In the Moravia Central School District, a $26.6 million budget that increases spending 5.9% passed 310-139. The budget will increase the tax levy 2.50%. A proposition to purchase three school buses was also approved.

Shawn Becker (303), Emily Palmer (249) and Jackie Schnurr (225) were elected to three-year terms on the board of education. Connie M. Pendergast received 195 votes, and Andrew Powers received 163.

In the Jordan-Elbridge district, the $35 million budget with a 3.5% spending increase and 2.8% tax levy increase passed 270-107.

Three-year terms on the board of education were won by Tabitha DelCostello (274), Karen Guerrette (278) and Jodi May (305).

Propositions for a bus reserve fund and funding for the Elbridge Free Library and Jordan Bramley Library were all approved.

In the Port Byron Central School District, s $23 million budget with a 2.9% increase in spending and a tax levy increase of 1.2% was approved in a vote of 210-95.

Todd Delaney (223) and Christopher Recckio (256) were elected to three-year seats on the school board. Propositions to purchase two school buses and an increase in funding for the Port Byron Library were both approved.

Voters in the Weedsport school district voted in favor of a $21 million spending plan that increases spending 4.2% raises the tax levy 1.8% 261-123.

The purchase of a new school bus was approved, as well as proposition for an increase in funding for the Weedsport Public Library.

Incumbent school board member Renee Munn was elected to continue serving on the board for another five years. She received 333 votes.

