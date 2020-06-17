Cayuga County-area school district budgets approved with heavy voter turnout

Pirozzolo wasn't sure what to expect from the results of the vote on the proposed budget, which would include a 1.67% tax levy increase if passed. He said there is a lot of support for the district, but noted the amount of people unemployed and laid off have gone up in the wake of the pandemic.

"During these times and struggles and hardships that our community is facing, I just don't know," Pirozzolo said.

The first district to post results on Tuesday night was the Weedsport Central School District, which saw its budget approved by a vote of 815-298. A year ago, Weedsport's budget vote total was 444. In addition to the budget's passage, the district's voters also approved measures to purchase a school bus and the tax levy for the community library. Board of Education President Norm Chirco, running unopposed, was re-elected.

After 310 budget votes were counted in 2019 in the Union Springs Central School District, the proposed spending plan before residents this year was approved by an 806-175 vote. Student transportation vehicle purchases were supported, and the school board vote tallies were reported with Daniel Testa getting 793 votes, followed by Ann Marie Daum (792), Erin Tones (777) and Mary Seitz (765). The district this year had three full-term seats open and one partial term seat.