As positive COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County increased in recent weeks, some school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region were dealing with higher numbers of students learning strictly from home.

Districts have been offering online-only options for families this semester and more families are beginning to go that route as COVID-19 cases rise, some local education leaders said.

The Cayuga County Health Department recently reported the highest number of active cases within the county since the outbreak started, and the majority of the nine districts in the local BOCES have had to temporarily shift classrooms or entire buildings to fully remote learning. As of Saturday, the sole Cayuga County-area district to not have any confirmed cases since the school year began in September is the Port Byron Central School District.

The state's COVID-19 Report Card, which tracks current and total positive cases in schools, also includes estimated daily data on how many students are doing only remote learning. Auburn Enlarged City School District has the most online-only students out of the nine districts, but with over 4,000 students, it also has by far the largest student body. According to Saturday's posted data, the district had 1,112 off-site students out of approximately 4,016 students total. Data from the Moravia Central School District on the same day showed the district had 68 off-site students out of 994 students total — the smallest number of remote-only children in the Cayuga County-area as of that day around 11:30 a.m.

The number of on-site students, off-site students and total students for some of the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES districts varied considerably over the past week. The state's posted data on the amount of on-site students also includes students who are attending in-person on some days of the week as a part of hybrid learning, so some days can show considerably more online students than others. Some districts have also scheduled online-only learning days for individual schools to allow for teacher training programs or parent/teacher conferences.

But in Auburn, the number of online-only learners has been consistently high in comparison with other local districts. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said earlier this week that as the number of COVID-19 cases have risen in the county, the district's amount of exclusively online students has increased as well.

"We're receiving calls every day from parents to move their students (to remote education,)" he said. "COVID's still there. I think that many of our students either live with grandparents or are watched by grandparents so they're worrying about the health and safety of our family members. I think that has a lot to with it."

The increasing number of online-only students presents several challenges for the district, Pirozzolo said. There's a limited number of student slots for the "remote academy" established at the elementary level that parents could sign up for over the summer, with 21 existing elementary teachers serving solely as remote teachers. He said that program is "just about" full.

As a result, new online-only students may need to follow along with their current classroom teacher through Google Classroom.

"Our teachers are teaching live every day, so they're not doing remote learning because they're teaching in their classrooms," he said. "So that's going to present challenges to some of the students without getting direct instruction and only doing the videos and the work that's posted to Google Classroom."

Junior high and high school students, however, have more flexibility for remote learning because that's more "self-directed by the students," he said.

Pirozzolo hopes the school buildings and the county see a reduction in positive cases so more families will switch their children to in-person learning.

Though he noted the district has more on-site students than remote-only students, the district's goal is to continue building up its hybrid program until all of the students can be in the buildings five days a week. Prior to the school year's start, the district announced most students would be starting the school year online-only. Grades were phased in through a hybrid learning model, where students are in the buildings two days a week and have remote learning for the other three days. By Oct. 13, every grade was set to be in school under the hybrid strategy.

Pirozzolo said in the past that the district won't be able to have every student in facilities at the same time until state health and safety guidelines such as social distancing are lifted. With increased case numbers in Cayuga County in October, he said earlier this week that he doesn't expect those restrictions will be eased "until there's a vaccine and a treatment for COVID, which hopefully will come soon so we can back to some normalcy."

The district's buildings are getting sanitized multiple times a day, he noted, and protocols such as mask wearing are still being followed. He said the community has "done a pretty good job" of not sending children in when they are sick, but sometimes students become sick during the school day and have to be sent home. The district hasn't seen a lot of children come to school with temperatures, Pirozzolo said, adding "I think the parents have been doing a really great job with that."

Another district that has been dealing with higher remote learning numbers is the Southern Cayuga Central School District. According to state report card data posted Saturday, the district had 427 off-site students versus 248 on-site, according to the state report card on Saturday.

District Superintendent Patrick Jensen said the increased numbers are due to Emily Howland Elementary School undergoing a two-week shutdown after two employees tested positive earlier this month, with 371 students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade temporarily transitioning to all-online education. That did not affect the in-person schedule for seventh through 12th grades, he said. Fifty-six out of 304 student in those older grades were doing all-off-campus learning, according to the report card posted Saturday.

The elementary school is currently scheduled to reopen its doors for in-person classes Nov. 2. He added that no new cases have been identified since Oct. 22 and "we seem to have gotten a handle on it."

Jensen said the district has done well during the temporary shift to fully remote education at the elementary level, partially because of teachers' training in Google Classroom.

"We have a lot of very talented folks in the classroom who are able to basically switch from in-person instruction to virtual instruction relatively easily," he said. "Some of the challenges are at the earliest grades, where students would benefit from adult help just getting online. So we have a range of products down there to communicate with parents that are in place, so really right now we're just making sure everybody has access to the internet."

To that end, the district, has been providing mobile WiFi hotspots to families. Though the district district has a limited number, Jensen said, "we've targeted them to where people have identified need."

Jensen praised his teachers.

"I think we're doing exceptionally well. I think teachers took it seriously when training was presented, to look at training, to challenge themselves professionally to grow. I don't think you can be a teacher today and not be dependent on technology to provide instruction to students," he said. "I think it's part of the job title now, and I'm pleased that so many of our teachers took the challenge and really have improved their skills dramatically over the last couple years."

The upper grades employ Google Classroom every day whether they're in school facilities or learning virtually, Jensen said, because it serves as a way to issue assignments, provide materials and for students to turn in work.

Student performance on remote learning has been varied, he said.

"I think it breaks down (into) two columns," he said. "There's students who actually, I think, do better online, I think they really do shine. And I think there's a group of students who are challenged by this, because there isn't necessarily an aide or a teacher right there to help them understand what they're looking at. And so I think it creates kind of a divide, unfortunately."

To help those struggling students, the district has been using Google Meet, a videoconferencing platform, to allow instructors to connect with their students.

"What I'm really focused on at this point is how do we maximize student contact time virtually? How do we see students or provide students instruction every day virtually, through Zoom or Google Meet?" Jensen said. "Because when you see on the screen, it really brings it to a new dimension, versus just trying to teach through email. But the expectation here is that everybody is engaging virtually with students every day through Google Meet."

The two-week full remote period at the elementary level was an opportunity to look at what worked well during that time and provide clearer expectations and training on what works well with students, Jensen said. He believes future closures are likely, so he wants the district to be "more immediate in our contacts with students" so they can transition seamlessly between in-person and remote learning.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

