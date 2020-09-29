Cayuga County-area school districts reflect after first COVID-19 cases

After multiple Cayuga County-area school districts recently learned of their first COVID-19 cases, they can reflect on what they've learned and what to do if it reoccurs.
The Skaneateles, Weedsport and Union Springs districts each had one confirmed positive case last week, each a student. The Cato-Meridian Central School District had two confirmed cases. A staff member at Owasco Elementary School in the Auburn Enlarged City School District confirmed positive earlier this month.
Skaneateles was informed Sept. 24 that a middle school student tested positive. All school buildings were closed to students Sept. 25 for online instruction, but classes resumed Monday. The district worked with the Onondaga County Department of Health.
In a Sept. 28 letter to Skaneateles families available on the district's website, Superintendent Eric Knuth said he wanted to share how the situations were handled by health departments and what the district learned.
Knuth said schools are normally informed of a positive case by a family member or a notification from either the Onondaga County or Cayuga County health departments, depending on the person's home address. The applicable agency will work with the district to "to gather copious information about the students who may be at risk," including contact information, specifics on their schedules, seating charts, activities, physical environment, who they might had been in close contact with and movement throughout the day.
The health department will start contact tracing once the district gathers and distributes that information. The district is no longer involved in the process after that, the letter continued, adding the applicable health department does the contact tracing and only they can put people in quarantine. For the case last week, contact tracing took place the night of Sept. 24.
"Once the investigation concludes, each individual placed in quarantine receives a notice from the Department of Health along with a return to school date," the letter said. "This information is shared with the school district at the end of the process so we can determine when to reopen and to ensure each individual receives appropriate support. Each and every family in quarantine will then be contacted to ensure that there is no loss of access to education for their children."
Knuth said the district learned a lot from the experience.
The district now knows exactly what the health department asks at the start of the contact tracing process and will be prepared to rapidly respond to any information requests.
"We learned to quickly pivot from in person to remote instruction in a productive way for students and their families," the letter said. "We learned that we need to include a community voice in conversations about how to constantly improve how we manage this as a school community."
In an interview with The Citizen Tuesday, Knuth said "a limited number" of students had to go into precautionary quarantine, but no staff members. He praised his team for compiling contact tracing information the same day they learned of the positive case.
"You drop everything and get to work getting the county the information they need to do their job and I think that process happened very quickly. The things we've learned about the types of information they're going to request of us, things about demographics, contact information, physical space, square footage, ventilation, things like that, all of that we already have gathered and together preemptively from other schools now," Knuth said. "So when and if, God forbid, we have to do this again, we can respond even more quickly than we did in this last iteration."
Knuth said he was proud of how quickly the district was able to release information to the community.
"When it's 2:30 in the afternoon and you have sports about to begin and kids due back in the buildings the next day," he said, "you don't have a lot of time to make those decisions and communicate to the greater community and that all happened very, very quickly."
The superintendent said it was challenging to have every student transition to online learning by the next morning. Since the fall semester began, students in pre-kindergarten through seventh grade are in school five days a week while eighth through 12th grade students were separated into two sections, with both sections taking three three days of online instruction and two days of in-person instruction. Accommodations had been made for families who wanted their children learning online-only. Having all students do online-learning only overnight was not easy, Knuth said.
"Kudos to our teachers, kudos to our principals for being able to get the information out to families in such a way that we were able to pivot to remote (education) so quickly," he said. "That being said, we have a long way to go. Here's a lot of growth that we have yet to accomplish but it was an encouraging first step. There's a long way to go to make remote instruction what it can be here."
Knuth denied rumors Skaneateles children haven't been wearing face masks in school, saying that is "simply not true." The district's policy is that masks must be worn at all times in facilities when six feet of social distancing can't be maintained or any time when there is movement in a classroom, hallway or anywhere else in facilities. He noted students can take masks off during instruction as long as social distancing is in effect, as per state guidance.
"Those policies and procedures and precautions definitely helped us reduce the amount of kids and faculty and staff that were involved in the quarantine in this recent case," Knuth said.
The positive COVID-19 case was a "wake-up call" for some people in the community, Knuth said.
"It's here and it's real and anybody can be impacted at any time, so the hyper vigilance that I've seen since Thursday is palpable," he said. "People are respectful and responsive and really acknowledging the fact that it can be anyone from any community at any point."
Other districts are making changes as a result of positive cases. Union Springs, which confirmed Sept. 26 that an A.J. Smith Elementary School student tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in mandatory quarantine, said Tuesday a calendar change would be coming. Superintendent Jarett Powers said on Oct. 9, the district will hold a Superintendent's Conference Day and won't open for students.
"The first month of school has given us much to think about and work on, and in order to get better as we adjust to the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presents, we need some time to work as a staff," Powers said on the district's website. "The prospect of temporary remote learning when a classroom or grade is impacted by a COVID quarantine, the operational details needed to prepare for contact tracing and getting schoolwork and technology deployed to our students in a timely manner, and some of our internal operations as a result, need us to be reflective in our thinking and better in our operational design."
As a result of the changes, the early release drill originally planned for Oct. 9 will happen Oct. 8. Every student will be dismissed 15 minutes early that day. The Superintendent's Conference Day that was set for March 19, 2021, is now canceled.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
