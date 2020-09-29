Cayuga County-area school districts reflect after first COVID-19 cases

Knuth said he was proud of how quickly the district was able to release information to the community.

"When it's 2:30 in the afternoon and you have sports about to begin and kids due back in the buildings the next day," he said, "you don't have a lot of time to make those decisions and communicate to the greater community and that all happened very, very quickly."

The superintendent said it was challenging to have every student transition to online learning by the next morning. Since the fall semester began, students in pre-kindergarten through seventh grade are in school five days a week while eighth through 12th grade students were separated into two sections, with both sections taking three three days of online instruction and two days of in-person instruction. Accommodations had been made for families who wanted their children learning online-only. Having all students do online-learning only overnight was not easy, Knuth said.

"Kudos to our teachers, kudos to our principals for being able to get the information out to families in such a way that we were able to pivot to remote (education) so quickly," he said. "That being said, we have a long way to go. Here's a lot of growth that we have yet to accomplish but it was an encouraging first step. There's a long way to go to make remote instruction what it can be here."