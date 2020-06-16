Cayuga County-area school districts see surge in voter participation

"On some level, you do take the vote personally because in some ways it's a part of a broad look at evaluating how effective of a superintendent and school board you are," he said. "And if you're not gaining support from the community, then something is definitely awry."

In the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District, budget votes more than tripled from the 2019 total of 378. District voters this year approved the proposed spending plan, 1,057-164. Three uncontested open board of education seats were secured by Lisa Long (1,026 votes), Susan M. Fordyce (939) and Gage Moulding (902)

The most daunting vote-counting challenge locally belonged to the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said that by around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, around 5,100 returned ballots had already been validated. A year ago 1,742 voters cast ballots in the Auburn district.

Pirozzolo isn't surprised by the response, citing the convenience of receiving an absentee ballot with a postage-paid return envelope.

"I think it's a lot easier for our voters to be able to do that, they don't actually have to show to the building, they receive the ballot, they fill it in, put it right back in their mailbox and go," he said.