Cayuga County-area school officials encouraged by CDC guidance change

"I'll keep in communication with our board of education, with our staff and with our community, and we will get our kids back into school four, five days a week as soon as we possibly can," he said.

Southern Cayuga Central School District Superintendent Patrick Jensen said in an email to The Citizen Friday he is thankful "research has proven what we have long suspected, schools are one of the safest places a person could be." He added that the district is awaiting further guidance from the state health department.

"Over the next two weeks, Southern Cayuga CSD will review bus routes, staffing, and daily schedules to prepare for a major step towards resuming normal operations," Jensen said. "Our immediate goal will be to return all UPK-6 grade students to in-person instruction every day. "

In light of the revised guidelines, state Sen. Pam Helming called upon state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker in a statement Friday, saying "it is time for you to put our students first. Update the state's guidance and help our schools reopen. I am also hopeful this will lead to relaxing restrictions in other areas, including for music and the arts."