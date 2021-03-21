Cayuga County-area school officials encouraged by CDC guidance change

Some Cayuga County school superintendents, a senator and more have expressed excitement over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosening its social distancing guidelines for students in classrooms.
The CDC announced Friday that students in school buildings can be 3 feet apart, provided they are wearing masks, instead of the 6 feet that had been the safety standard during the COVID-19 pandemic. The revisions may lead the way toward allowing school districts to allow more of their students in their buildings for in-person education more frequently.
The 6-feet regulation most New York state districts have been following has meant many classrooms have been limited in how many students they can have in a classroom at one time. Many Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES schools have been adhering to a hybrid education model, where students have been learning remotely on some days and are receiving in-person instruction on others.
But with community infections decreasing and vaccinations of teachers increasing, some local school leaders, such as Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, have been publicly advocating for a change to 3 feet.
Pirozzolo said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that he is excited about the CDC announcement. Though the district follows the guidance of the state health department and the Cayuga County Health Department, Pirozzolo said the CDC's guidance provides clarification on moving forward. He noted he hadn't spoken with local health officials Friday but he will continue to work with them "to figure out what our guidelines are going to be."
County health department officials could not be reached for comment on Friday.
In Auburn starting this weekend, the district will be working on bringing more desks back into classrooms to set the rooms up for 3 foot distancing, so once a plan for allowing more students is approved, school officials will be ready to implement it.
Pirozzolo said the district is looking at bringing in elementary students five days a week and all of the secondary school grades Monday through Thursday. The district plans to keep providing its "remote academy" for the families who wish to keep their elementary students learning online-only for the rest of the school year.
The district's spring break, from March 29 to April 4, will provide time to move classrooms back into place and determine how to move forward, Pirozzolo said. He is hoping to be able to present a reopening plan at the upcoming board of education meeting Tuesday, March 23, but that will depend on gathering more information from the heath department and others.
"I'll keep in communication with our board of education, with our staff and with our community, and we will get our kids back into school four, five days a week as soon as we possibly can," he said.
Southern Cayuga Central School District Superintendent Patrick Jensen said in an email to The Citizen Friday he is thankful "research has proven what we have long suspected, schools are one of the safest places a person could be." He added that the district is awaiting further guidance from the state health department.
"Over the next two weeks, Southern Cayuga CSD will review bus routes, staffing, and daily schedules to prepare for a major step towards resuming normal operations," Jensen said. "Our immediate goal will be to return all UPK-6 grade students to in-person instruction every day. "
In light of the revised guidelines, state Sen. Pam Helming called upon state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker in a statement Friday, saying "it is time for you to put our students first. Update the state's guidance and help our schools reopen. I am also hopeful this will lead to relaxing restrictions in other areas, including for music and the arts."
Helming has been pushing the state Department of Health to be more clear with its guidance after Onondaga County officials announced in early March that it was changing to the 3-foot distance standard, opening the door for districts there to increase in-person instruction. The county took this step after confirming with state health department officials it had the authority to do this.
New York's largest teachers' union, however, is urging districts to be cautious.
Andy Pallotta, president of the New York State United Teachers union, addressed the CDC's announcement in a news release on Friday.
“Abrupt changes can undermine public trust and clarity, and we would like to review in greater detail the science behind the CDC’s latest social distancing guidance," he said. "Yet it is clear social distancing is only one element of a nuanced and multifaced approach to COVID-19 mitigation in schools. Universal mask wearing, cleaning, proper ventilation, contact tracing, COVID-19 testing and getting the vaccine to everyone who wants one are all still important safety measures for schools. If anything, these other factors — especially the need for robust COVID-19 testing in schools — become more important as social distancing guidance changes.
“When it comes to changing local reopening plans, districts must continue to work with educators and parents to maintain confidence in the safety of their buildings," Pallotta said. "Those decisions must be based on the circumstances within each school and must carefully consider all aspects of a responsible COVID-19 mitigation strategy."
