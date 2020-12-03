Cayuga County-area school officials help health department contact tracing

With Cayuga County's COVID-19 infection rate increasing, the county's health department has asked for and received help from local school districts with the required phone calls and contact tracing for cases within their buildings.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said department director Kathleen Cuddy asked the school leaders in late October to handle most of the initial tracing and calls because the department is still doing tracing throughout the county for the non-school population. Pirozzolo said the districts have been working "in partnership" with the health department, praising the agency and Cuddy for their collaboration and efforts.
"Because of the number of community members that continue to catch COVID, they're so inundated that, yes, we make the phone calls home to our families," Pirozzolo said this week.
Once the district conducts its initial contract tracing involving the people exposed to the positive case, the district sends the department a spreadsheet with all of the information and the department follows up with a letter or email to the affected people. The department still makes the final decisions on how long people should be quarantined or isolated.
Previously, once the health department became aware of a positive case within one of the nine component districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, the district would supply the information and the department would handle the calls and contact tracing to inform people to tell them they need to quarantine.
Pirozzolo said he, the building principals and Caren Radell, the district's nurse supervisor, handle the tracing for Auburn under the county health department's guidance. If a staff member tests positive, the district does the school-based tracing, but the department runs the tracing for that person's personal life.
He lauded the district's administrative staff for their work on the school tracing. While dealing with the tracing may create more work, Pirozzolo said, "it's something that has to be done. We always work in partnership with the health department."
Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said Wednesday the health department has been communicative, although the district has had relatively few positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff and no virus transmission at the school.
"Cayuga County's done a pretty good job, considering how overburdened they are. They're very responsive, they work 24/7, all weekend long, they're emailing us back-and-forth, we're making the phone calls."
O'Brien noted that as rules on contact tracing have evolved, Cuddy's approach has evolved as well, despite the overwhelming work she and the department have been flooded with.
"Throughout, Kathleen Cuddy's been fantastic in trying to be adaptive and trying to find ways to communicate with us and trying to find systems that will work."
