Cayuga County-area school officials help health department contact tracing

With Cayuga County's COVID-19 infection rate increasing, the county's health department has asked for and received help from local school districts with the required phone calls and contact tracing for cases within their buildings.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said department director Kathleen Cuddy asked the school leaders in late October to handle most of the initial tracing and calls because the department is still doing tracing throughout the county for the non-school population. Pirozzolo said the districts have been working "in partnership" with the health department, praising the agency and Cuddy for their collaboration and efforts.

"Because of the number of community members that continue to catch COVID, they're so inundated that, yes, we make the phone calls home to our families," Pirozzolo said this week.

Once the district conducts its initial contract tracing involving the people exposed to the positive case, the district sends the department a spreadsheet with all of the information and the department follows up with a letter or email to the affected people. The department still makes the final decisions on how long people should be quarantined or isolated.