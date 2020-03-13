Cayuga County-area school superintendents prepare for possible coronavirus closures

As schools across the country prepare to close over coronavirus concerns, Cayuga County-area school district superintendents are meeting Friday to formulate a uniform plan on what to do in case their institutions must shut down.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the leaders of the nine component districts of Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES were set to meet at noon. He added that the districts would prefer to work together as a consortium rather in isolation when dealing with the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
"We're going to be talking about some of the legalities, as far as how do we pay people if we're in not session, how do we run payroll, how do we do some of these other things?" he said. "There's just so many details that we have to figure out before we were to close down."
One of the biggest issues the superintendents will discuss, Pirozzolo continued, is how districts would instruct students from home should there be a long-term closure of school buildings.
The Auburn district is planning to give out Chromebooks on Monday to junior high and high school students who don't have the devices at home. The district has been building an inventory of Chromebooks for the last three years, Pirozzolo said.
The district is looking at how they would assist elementary students differently, he said, saying the students in the secondary schools have more experience with the Chromebooks.
"We're still debating what we're doing. What we're trying to do is put together grab bags for elementary students and we'll have curriculum and instruction worksheets for them, but we haven't planned out that far yet," Pirozzolo said.
Educators understand that the community, the country and the world at large is concerned about COVID-19, Pirozzolo said.
"We just want to make sure that we can provide a safe environment for all of our children and all of our staff and we're going to continue to disinfect and clean the best we can," he said.
Michigan, Ohio and Maryland are among the states that are closing down public schools for varying lengths of time. New York state has not closed any schools, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said there are no plans to do so.
"We have left it down to the localities to make a decision whether or not they want to (close schools)," Cuomo said Friday. "Our state rule is if you have a child that tests positive you must close for 24 hours so we can look into the facts and the circumstance. ... Closing the schools is a complicated decision. There are significant pluses, significant minuses. You close the school, that child may not get breakfast, may not get lunch. They are not learning. The parents now have to stay home."
New York has taken statewide action with its higher education institutions.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday all SUNY colleges will be prioritizing distance learning for the rest of the spring semester in order to reduce the amount of people on campuses and mitigate the potential spread of the respiratory illness.
Cayuga Community College President Brian Durant said that same day the college was finalizing a plan to take on the distance learning model.
Wells College, the private college based in Aurora, extended the end of its spring break from March 16 to March 23 and has instructed students in study-abroad program in Italy to return home.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.