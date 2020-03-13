Cayuga County-area school superintendents prepare for possible coronavirus closures

"We're still debating what we're doing. What we're trying to do is put together grab bags for elementary students and we'll have curriculum and instruction worksheets for them, but we haven't planned out that far yet," Pirozzolo said.

Educators understand that the community, the country and the world at large is concerned about COVID-19, Pirozzolo said.

"We just want to make sure that we can provide a safe environment for all of our children and all of our staff and we're going to continue to disinfect and clean the best we can," he said.

Michigan, Ohio and Maryland are among the states that are closing down public schools for varying lengths of time. New York state has not closed any schools, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said there are no plans to do so.